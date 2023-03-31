Submit Release
WSDA Yakima building opens to the public

YAKIMA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture’s (WSDA) offices in Yakima will reopen to the public beginning Monday, April 3. 

There are no requirements for masking at this time, however WSDA will provide masks for those who are visiting and want to voluntarily mask.  

WSDA programs operating in Yakima include the Fruit and Vegetable Inspection Program, the Natural Resource Assessment Section, the Pest Program, Pesticide Management, the Chemical and Hop Laboratory, and the Seed Program.  

Pesticide license testing will also resume at the Yakima office building. Specific locations of testing sessions for each week are listed on the Exams and Study Materials page in the “WSDA Testing Locations” table.
Visitors will have to sign in at the front desk and be escorted to their meeting place by a WSDA staff member.  
WSDA closed all state facilities to the public March 25, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Throughout the closure, WSDA continued to support the state’s critical agricultural infrastructure, providing essential inspections and other services to maintain the viability of Washington’s food supply chain. 

Customers and the public can also reach WSDA staff for regular business and assistance by phone and email. Visit agr.wa.gov/contact-us for program and staff contact information on our website. 

