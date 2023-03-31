AFUN Interactive Discusses Metaverse with APOKI, No. 1 Virtual Artist in South Korea

APOKI is a globally acclaimed virtual artist hailing from South Korea. The CEO of APOKI's management company, AFUN Interactive, talked with APOKI about the developments in the Metaverse.

Virtual arts are gaining momentum, with countless creatives pushing the envelope and reshaping the landscape of the contemporary pop scene. With the concept of Metaverse, a virtual universe, the potential of digital arts has skyrocketed.

APOKI, the No. 1 virtual artist has been making headlines, blending the Metaverse, visual arts, and music into a perfect mix of artistic expression. APOKI is a virtual entertainer, singer, and dancer, as well as a virtual persona residing in the Metaverse.

To help thousands of her fans better understand her origin, mission, and plans, the CEO of AFUN Interactive, the company that manages APOKI, is bringing his insights to the world.

AFUN Interactive is a rapidly-growing 3D content production studio bent on “making the impossible possible”. This studio harnesses the powers of modern technology to push the envelope of artistic virtualization, creating multi-dimensional worlds where the borders of imagination and reality are blurred.

DK Kwon, the CEO of AFUN has talked about his introduction to APOKI, the impact this artist has on the global art scene, and where the concept of Metaverse fits in this story:

“On the surface, APOKI represents a new K-pop-inspired entertainment fad, but in reality, she represents a fusion of audio, video, and social media technology in the execution of a metaverse business model. In an even more impressive extension, APOKI showcased automotive technology in the MOOD V5 music video,” said DK Kwon.

The official video for “MOOD V5” is set in a futuristic atmosphere while representing the combination of virtual arts and cutting-edge 3D real-time rendering technologies. To complement its Sci-Fi ambient, the song featured the first electric car made by Sony Honda Mobility Inc called AFEELA.

Brokering a deal with a Sony branch is not a small feat, yet the company was so enamored with APOKI’s single that the idea of showcasing the first Sony-made electric car was green-lighted. DK Kwon continued, imparting his vision for 3D content with APOKI:

“While most car pictures you see today use 3D graphics, they don’t look 3D. As GPU graphics cards improve, 3D rendering is getting faster and faster. The 3D metaverse is merging quickly with the natural world, so the barrier between the 3D virtual world and our world will soon disappear. APOKI is collaborating with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce Gabbana, so she’s doing what other singers do,” said DK Kwon.

DK compared watching videos and reels featuring APOKI to enjoying content made by any other artist – real or avatar-based. APOKI is pioneering the merging of virtual and “real” worlds, but as DK Kwon imparts, his studio AFUN Interactive plans to release another 50 characters soon.

More information about APOKI is available on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

APOKI

Yayoi Miki

Korea