Award-Winning Actor & Filmmaker Stephen Rollins to Return to Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Rollins - the award-winning actor and filmmaker - is proud to be returning to Ukraine to complete his documentary, "Ukraine: The Will of a Nation." Rollins made his film directing debut with the narrative film “American Identity”, which took honors in an individual competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Ukraine: The Will of a Nation" marks Rollins's documentary debut and sheds light on the history of Ukraine and its fight for independence. In addition to moving first-hand accounts and interviews with Ukrainians on the ground, the film shows the beauty of the country and its people, the impact conflict is having against them, and the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people.

Rollins is no stranger to Ukraine and has personally been responsible for helping raise over $2 million in direct aid for frontline Ukraine organizations. He has also worked diligently to rally Hollywood to lend their voices as celebrity spokespeople for United24 (www.u24.gov.ua), President Zelensky’s official assistance program.

Now, Rollins is rolling up his sleeves to lend his name and services to HelpingUkriane.us, an Atlanta-based organization founded by Emory Morsberger. The group - working in partnership with companies including ProgenaCare, PhaseOne, and DattMedi Products - has provided much-needed generators and other supplies to support critical infrastructure at hospitals and Hope Centers across Ukraine, particularly in vulnerable and conflict-impacted locations.

According to Emory Morsberger, founder of HelpingUkraine.us, “We are so pleased that Stephen is going to incorporate important interviews and scenes depicting the work we have been doing in Ukraine over the past year, from the small villages in the southern part of the country in the middle of the war zone to the hospitals where our surgery tools and battery-operated incubators are saving lives every day. We know that Stephen's travels throughout the country will bring great richness to this important documentary telling the story in part of the humanitarian efforts funded through HelpingUkraine.us.”

Visit www.HelpingUkraine.us to learn more about how to support their vital work. For more information about "Ukraine: The Will of a Nation," contact Motion Scope Entertainment at info@motionscopeent.com.