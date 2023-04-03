HEAT IT®, THE INTERNATIONAL BUG BITE SOLUTION, LAUNCHES IN THE U.S. AT REI CO-OP SELECT STORES

heat it® is the breakthrough insect solution that attaches to smartphones anywhere, anytime to relieve itchy mosquito bites quickly and efficiently
WILMINGTON, DE, US, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- heat it®, the high-tech bug bite solution quickly becoming a must-have across Europe, is rolling out for the first time in the U.S. at REI Co-op select stores. With the touch of a button, heat it simply relives itchiness and pain by applying heat to the bite. No messy creams, chemical additives or bulky medical devices, just science-backed itch relief combined with seamless smartphone technology. Developed in Germany by four engineering students who met at Purdue University, heat it has taken off from Europe to Asia. The first US retail launch will take place at REI stores across the country, include major cities like Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, Seattle and Northern California to make mosquito season enjoyable again!
Completing REI's extensive offering from equipment to gear, and everything one needs to stay comfortable, safe, and prepared, heat it comes as the ultimate high tech, convenient and durable device to make the outdoor more enjoyable and pain free. An ultimate gadget for camping, hiking, biking or exploring the great outdoors, heat it will add to the REI's community a compact, portable, and easy-to-use device, a new must-have for any adventurer to enhance every outdoor experience.
“Today, we are excited to announce the arrival of the heat it® to REI Co-op select stores across the United States," said co-founder and CEO Lukas Liedtke. "With the touch of a button, this high-tech mosquito bite solution provides fast and effective relief from the discomfort of mosquito bites, all while being seamlessly combined with your smartphone. We are thrilled to bring this innovative technology to the U.S. market for the first time. We believe that heat it® will quickly become a must-have device for outdoor enthusiasts and campers, providing a simple yet powerful solution to make their outdoor experience more comfortable and enjoyable. The idea originally came to us during a student competition during a U.S. exchange year. Our team is incredibly excited to be launching back where our inspiration began,”.
How heat it® works
Heat is scientifically proven to relieve itching and discomfort caused by insect bites from mosquitos, bees, wasps and horseflies. heat it® is a thimble-sized medical device designed to attach to your key ring. Once purchased, customers download the app (available for Android and iOS) and begin using their heat it to relieve itchiness with a touch of a button
1. Select treatment duration from the app: It can be set to 4 seconds (short), 7 seconds (medium) or 9 seconds (long). A longer duration can be recommended in case of stings with a strong reaction.
2. Choose treatment temperature: Child (approx. 122 °F) should be selected for children age 4 and older and sensitive adults. Adult setting (approx. 127 °F) is the standard. And the sensitive skin setting reduces the treatment temperature by about 4° F
3. Once all settings have been made, hold the heat it device to the bug bite and begin treatment by pressing start on the app or with the volume button on the smartphone. And voila, relief!
heat it® is available for purchase at select REI stores for $39.95 MSRP and is also available on Amazon.
