Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge Offers Adventuresome Travelers Pristine Trails, Guided Tours, Breathtaking Views and Stargazing

PEMBROKE, Va., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, travelers are heading to the award-winning Mountain Lake Lodge – located amid a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains – for an adventuresome, activity-filled stay that boasts glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails. Activities run the gamut from guided hikes of scenic Bald Knob with lunch at the Cascades, and Lake Loop Trail, to Gator Tours of the property's backcountry trails and overlooks, nearby New River for kayaking and fishing, and Appalachian stargazing from atop Salt Pond Mountain.

Says Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge, "Each week there is a new schedule and full roster of resort activities and regional art and culture. Now guests can fully experience the resort by parking their cars for the length of their stay and utilizing our shuttles that circle the property and take them to all the activities and through the nature preserve."

Adventures begin at Mountain Lake Outfitters, where staff help guests choose from:

Ziplining at Treetop Adventures with high ropes, sky bridges, swings and ladders for all levels, in addition to 3D Archery, Bubble Ball, and two new Escape Rooms.

Guided hikes and gator tours, badminton, archery and beach volleyball.

Lessons at Clays at the Overlook for both novice and experienced shooters.

Paint n' sip and jewelry making in the resort's new art studio, plus children's science and art programming.

Zero-entry pool complex.

Adventures off the mountain on coordinated trips to experience downtown Blacksburg and Giles County art and culture.

"The trails have never been better," adds Stone. "The season is packed with activities for all ages and levels, with scenic mountain adventure hikes such as Lake Loop and Lower Jungle – two of my favorites."

Mountain Lake Lodge or "Kellerman's" is where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 36 years ago, and is still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" to create memories and relax in a place faithful to the outdoors. There are scavenger hunts, self-guided tours that highlight filming locations, lawn games and screenings of the original film for Dirty Dancing aficionados.

Seasonal packages, starting at $199 per night, include:

Spring Fever (through May 26 ) – Three nights for the price of two, and Mountain Lake adventure backpack.

(through ) – Three nights for the price of two, and Mountain Lake adventure backpack. Take a Peak (Memorial to Labor Day) – Three nights lodging, breakfast each morning at Harvest restaurant, and $150 resort credit.

(Memorial to Labor Day) – Three nights lodging, breakfast each morning at Harvest restaurant, and resort credit. Independence Day ( June 30 to July 4 ) – Three nights lodging, breakfast each morning, and Independence Day celebration with live music on the lawn and spectacular fireworks show.

Located away from the noise and hubbub but convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Mountain Lake Lodge's newest offerings include the open-air Salt Pond Pub, Kellerman's Gift Shop – the nation's first brick and mortar store for official Dirty Dancing® merchandise – and Salt Pond Living featuring local and regional treasures.

For reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121. Mountain Lake Lodge has been recognized with TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award for 2022.

