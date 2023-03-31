Application for Food Insecurity Grant Opens April 1, 2023

Awarding grants to local nonprofits to assist with food insecurity initiatives

The Community Foundation of Frederick County, in partnership with Frederick County Government, is awarding grants to local nonprofits to assist with food insecurity initiatives.

Nonprofits applying for support with food insecurity initiatives can request funds for general operating, staff salary, and capital purchases (such as refrigerators, freezers, or other food storage or transportation). Applicants must provide details on how their program alleviates food insecurity, determines project or service outcomes, and identifies evaluation tools and processes.

There will be $350,000 available for grantmaking this cycle. An organization can only submit one application. The application will be open April 1 – April 30, 2023, with grant notifications being announced by mid-June. These are single-year, one-time grants. Funds must be expended between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

This project is being supported, in whole, by Federal award number SLFRP1623 awarded to Frederick County, Maryland by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Questions about the grant can be directed to the Community Impact team at Community.Impact@FrederickCountyGives.org. Learn more and apply for the grant at http://www.FrederickCountyGives.org/FoodInsecurity.

