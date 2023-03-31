USDA Announces 2023 Marketing Assistance Loan Rates for Wheat, Feed Grains, Oilseeds, Rice and Pulse Crops

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,671 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, March 31, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) today announced the 2023 Marketing Assistance Loan rates.
Marketing Assistance Loans provide interim financing to producers so that commodities can be stored after harvest when market prices are typically low and sold later when market conditions may be more favorable. The 2018 Farm Bill extended the Marketing Assistance Loan program, making production for the 2019 through 2023 crops eligible for loan benefits.
The 2023 Marketing Assistance Loan rates are available on the Farm Service Agency (FSA) website and below:
|2023 Wheat, Feed Grains and Oilseeds National Loan Rates
|Wheat
|$3.38 per bushel
|Corn
|$2.20 per bushel
|Grain Sorghum
|$2.20 per bushel
|Barley
|$2.50 per bushel
|Oats
|$2.00 per bushel
|Soybeans
|$6.20 per bushel
|Other Oilseeds
|$10.09 per hundredweight (cwt.) for each "other oilseed"
|2023 Rough Rice Loan Rates by State and Class
|State
|Long Grain Rice
|Medium/Short Grain Rice
|----------------------- $/cwt. ---------------------
|Arkansas
|$6.99
|$6.80
|California
|$7.16
|$7.06
|Louisiana
|$6.84
|$7.00
|Mississippi
|$7.12
|$7.00
|Missouri
|$7.17
|$7.00
|Texas
|$7.26
|$7.00
|U.S. Average
|$7.00
|$7.00
|2023 Pulse Crop Loan Rates by Region
|Crop
|East Region
|West Region
|National
|----------------------- $/cwt. ---------------------
|Dry Peas
|$6.16
|$6.06
|$6.15
|Lentils
|$12.84
|$14.30
|$13.00
|Large Chickpeas
|$14.00
|$14.00
|$14.00
|Small Chickpeas
|$10.00
|$10.00
|$10.00
More Information
The CCC’s domestic agricultural price and income support programs are carried out primarily through the personnel and facilities of FSA.
For more information about the CCC, visit usda.gov/ccc. Producers interested in Marketing Assistance Loans should contact the FSA county office at their local USDA Service Center.
