Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®, a Hawaiian Fast-Food Poke Franchise, Announces a New Location will be Opening in Livermore, CA
The QSR poke franchise, specializing in Hawaiian-inspired fare, is now offering franchises throughout the U.S.
Our team has strategically located our newest franchise within an area teeming with opportunity as we are the only restaurant serving Poke, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve® all under the same roof!”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®, a wildly popular poke concept known for its Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serve®, has just announced a new location coming to Livermore, California. The location is on track to open early this year.
— Raymond Reyes, co-founder and COO
At the helm are multi-unit franchisees Arlene and Janette Carvajal, a sister duo from Northern California. They own the new Uncle Sharkii store located at 3012 W. Jackson London Blvd, Space No. B-2, Livermore, CA 94588.
Arlene Carvajal was the first to discover the brand, noting its stand-out attributes that made it different from its competitors.
“Uncle Sharkii has values that make it very different from its competitors,” stated Arlene Carvajal. “Also, their simplified menu is very easy to order from and they have incredibly fast wait times due to that simplicity. I love how customers can walk in and very easily decide what bowl they want, without having to stress on what they want, if they were building their own. Plus, they carry boba teas, reaching a whole new type of consumer not done in other poke concepts.”
Patrons can find the first-of-its-kind poke bar next door to the ultra-popular shopping hot spot, the San Francisco Premium Outlets, and national powerhouse Panda Express.
“Our team has strategically located our newest franchise within an area teeming with opportunity as we are the only restaurant serving Poke, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serve® all under the same roof!” stated Raymond Reyes, co-founder and COO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “Tourists and Bay-Area locals alike will find something for everyone in our stores, with options that are all healthy, delicious, and affordable.”
The new deal was closed on the heels of more area growth for the brand. Other Uncle Sharkii stores can be found at the Sun Valley Shopping Center in Concord, The Shoppes at Tanforan in San Bruno, and Solano Town Center in Fairfield, CA.
Uncle Sharkii’s expansion rate has experienced explosive growth throughout last year, and the company already has several more franchise agreements on the horizon. The popular poke franchise is currently operational in four states. Adding in other locations that are currently in the process of becoming operational, Uncle Sharkii is swimming strong in six different states.
“Our franchisees get key vendor connections for reduced operational costs and have the Sharkii Ohana affiliation,” stated Reyes. “They will also have the opportunity to be part of a diverse network of extremely talented, family oriented, and overall business savvy professionals which include other Uncle Sharkii franchisees and the Uncle Sharkii HQ team.”
The franchise opportunity includes the right to open an Uncle Sharkii store, rights to all branded materials and marketing collateral, comprehensive training, and ongoing support. Flexible model options are available with small footprints, no hoods, no heavy cooking equipment, and — best of all — no chefs.
The Carvajal sisters have expressed the possibility of opening up additional locations thanks to Uncle Sharkii’s robust support system and are tapering their future expansion plans with stability for their current locations.
“As a current student, employee, and now franchise owner, I have witnessed first-hand how hard it is to accomplish many goals without the support of a good employer,” stated Janette Carvajal. “Do I want to open up more Uncle Sharkii units and not have to worry about a 9-5? Of course! But what drives me the most is making an impact on others and providing opportunities to those that need it the most. As a franchise owner, I will now have the ability to support and show my employees skills that will last a lifetime.”
The brand has several discounts available to various groups of people, including first responders, military veterans, and Area Developers.
“We have an extremely affordable franchise fee — just $30,000 — paid up front when our franchisees sign with us. We offer discounts of 5% to 15% to eligible military veterans, too, depending on years of service,” said Reyes. “Our royalty fees are also attractive at just 5.5% of gross sales.”
More information about Uncle Sharkii’s military and first responder franchise discounts, Area Developer opportunities, and details on franchise ownership can all be found on Uncle Sharkii’s franchise website at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com.
ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.
Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents. Poke originated from Hawai’i as a snack for fishermen.
Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
