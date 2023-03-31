CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bexar County, Aaron James Moreno self-surrendered on February 11 on outstanding warrants for multiple counts of possession of child pornography. This case was received from multiple National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) CyberTipline reports involving the upload of child pornography to online accounts.

MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT

In Dallas County, Carrie Monroe was arrested on February 7 on outstanding warrants for health care fraud, money laundering, theft, and exploitation of a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Angelina County, Rod Anthony Jackson was arrested on February 1 following a request for assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson had multiple outstanding warrants for probation violation, failure to appear, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Bell County, Robert Sanders was arrested on February 14 for violating the terms of his parole. Sanders was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Eloy Pena was arrested on February 15 for violating the terms of his parole. Pena was previously convicted of robbery and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Pena is also on parole for four counts of enhanced burglary of a habitation.

In Bexar County, Devontae Barrett was arrested on February 15 for violating the terms of his parole. Barrett was previously convicted of assault involving the choking or strangulation of a family member and sentenced to four years in prison. Barrett is also on parole for possession of a controlled substance.

In Bexar County, Ahmed S. Abdellatif was arrested on February 14 on two outstanding warrants for assault causing bodily injury to a spouse and felony possession of a weapon in a prohibited place. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Patrick Gray was arrested on February 8 on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Gray was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to eight years of probation.

In Bexar County, Biaggio Centi was arrested on February 8 on an outstanding warrant for a sex offense involving sex with a minor. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Daniel Cruz was arrested on February 7 for violating the terms of his parole. Cruz was previously convicted of online solicitation of a minor and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Burnet County, Michael Arce Hernandez was arrested on February 15 for violating the terms of his parole. Hernandez was previously convicted of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and sentenced to seven years in prison. Hernandez is also currently on parole for bail jumping or failure to appear.

In Dallas County, James Lorenzo Copeland was arrested on February 14 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Dallas County, Marcelo Avalos was arrested on February 10 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Seagoville Police Department.

In Fort Bend County, Abel Ysabel Rosales was arrested on February 3 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Rosales was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and sentenced to eight years of probation.

In Gregg County, Clifton Dewayne Young was arrested on February 7 for violating his parole. Young also failed to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Young was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Harris County, Victor Eugene Spiller was arrested on February 15 for violating the terms of his parole. Spiller was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Harris County, Javay Savion Gulley-Chavers was arrested on February 15 on open felony warrants for being a felon in possession of a weapon, bond revocation related to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, and bond revocation related to an unlawful carrying a weapon charge. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of controlled substances and firearms, and additional charges were filed. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Eric Michael Crane was arrested on February 9 for failing to comply with mandated sex offender registration requirements. Crane was previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Harris County, Alford Brown was arrested on February 8 on an outstanding warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Alan Raul Foster was arrested on February 7 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Foster was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to six years of probation.

In Harris County, Ricardo Ruiz, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 3 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Ruiz was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to twenty years in prison.

In Harris County, Carlos Heriberto-Lara Balcazar was arrested on February 2 on an outstanding warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the La Marque Police Department and while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Jesse Angel Arce was arrested on February 2 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Arce was previously convicted of sexual performance by a child, criminal solicitation of a minor, and possession of child pornography and sentenced to seven years in prison for the convictions.

In Harris County, Edrick Reynard Ponder was arrested on February 1 for violating the terms of his parole. Ponder was previously convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to eight years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Ponder was sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Henderson County, Cody Lee Cobb Sr. was arrested on February 8 on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence involving the impediment of breath. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In Panola County, Brandon Dyess Greer, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 10 on an outstanding warrant for escape. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and along with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Game Wardens.

In Polk County, Matthew Dean Owen was arrested on February 7 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Owen was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Travis County, Kevin Mack was arrested on February 15 for violating the terms of his parole. Mack was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to ten years in prison. Mack is also currently on parole for assaulting a family or household member and causing bodily injury.

In Tarrant County, Kenneth Wayne Crenshaw, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on February 9 following a request for assistance from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Crenshaw had outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and engaging in organized crime.

In Tarrant County, Lloyd Nash Primes was arrested on February 3 for violating his parole. Primes also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person. Primes was previously convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Williamson County, Christina Sieckenius was arrested on February 10 for violating the terms of her parole. Sieckenius was previously convicted of family violence involving strangulation and sentenced to three years in prison.

In Williamson County, Brian Deshotel was arrested on February 10 for violating the terms of his parole. Deshotel was previously convicted of enhanced sexual assault and sentenced to life in prison.