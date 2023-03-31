Hong Kong’s Declining Rule of Law

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) continues to erode Hong Kong’s judicial independence and the rule of law. This past year, PRC and Hong Kong authorities have further criminalized dissent, undermining the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people in Hong Kong and dismantling the city’s promised autonomy. The Hong Kong Policy Act report, released today, catalogs the facts of PRC and Hong Kong authorities’ ongoing crackdown on civil society, media, and dissenting voices.

The Hong Kong government has persisted in its enforcement of the National Security Law and wielded a sedition law to silence perceived critics – with more than 1,200 people reportedly detained for their political beliefs, many of whom remain in pre-trial detention.

We urge PRC authorities to restore Hong Kongers their protected rights and freedoms, release those unjustly detained or imprisoned, and respect the rule of law and human rights in Hong Kong.