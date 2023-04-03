Wild Goose Filling Opens New European Service Facility & Warehouse

Barcelona-based facility offers filling equipment parts, support, service and sales logistics for beverage producers in Europe
LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. beverage equipment manufacturer Wild Goose Filling has opened a new service facility and warehouse in Barcelona, Spain to support its European customers. The facility offers local parts inventory, service, support, maintenance, sales and logistics for beverage producers operating canning systems and bottling lines from Wild Goose Filling.
The new Barcelona facility serves as the primary Wild Goose hub for support and equipment sales in Europe, joining existing regional Wild Goose locations in Spain, Italy and Hungary. Wild Goose supports European customers through a technical staff of direct employees based in Europe. Sales and support services are offered in English, French, Italian and Spanish.
“Our new facility in Spain allows us to maintain local inventory of parts and equipment,” said Wild Goose general manager Dan Welch. “This means Wild Goose can offer quicker service and shipping times, along with simpler import processes and reduced costs for customers.”
As a subsidiary of The Middleby Corporation, Wild Goose now provides complete logistics solutions. Dedicated Wild Goose logistics personnel manage importing, customs, shipping and other requirements on behalf of customers to make the purchasing and commissioning of new systems easy and affordable. Through the new European Wild Goose operations, quoting and invoicing are done in euros, additional expenses are eliminated, and most European customers can defer or eliminate Value Added Tax (VAT) on Wild Goose systems.
The opening of the European service base comes on the heels of the recent debut of Wild Goose dual-lane Evolution Series™ canning lines in Europe. With the launch of the CE-compliant machines, the new Barcelona facility can offer comprehensive sales, service and support for every filling system model manufactured by Wild Goose. The range of Wild Goose equipment offered in Europe and worldwide includes small-volume Gosling™, isobaric-atmospheric Fusion™ and expandable Evolution Series™ canning systems, as well as Meheen™ bottling systems.
About Wild Goose Filling
With more than 3,200 canning and bottling systems installed in 73 countries, Wild Goose Filling’s customized filling machines cater to producers of beer, cider, hard seltzer, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. Wild Goose pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, innovating patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. A subsidiary of global foodservice industry leader The Middleby Corporation, Wild Goose designs, engineers and manufactures equipment from headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. Wild Goose offices in Europe offer additional sales, service and warehouse support, along with the company’s network of global partners.
