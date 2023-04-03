ZXEREX Safe™ - A Workplace Impairment Alternative for Marijuana Testing

IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX™ rapidly screens for neurological impairment using accurate, non-invasive, science-based AI and machine learning technology
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-employment and random drug testing for Marijuana has been used by companies for a long time to detect use. Unfortunately, the testing of body fluids tells us that a drug is present, but does not tell whether a person is impaired when the test is done. Because certain drugs remain in the body for a long time like Marijuana which can be detected in the urine several (3-4) weeks after it’s used, many employers are abandoning urine and saliva testing. This means that a positive test does not necessarily indicate that a person was impaired at the time the test was done. This quirk of testing has created an issue in several states that have legalized medicinal and/or recreational use.
With workplace safety as the goal - Zxerex technology can identify impairment within minutes. It detects whether a person is under the influence of a drug such as, Marijuana, where its active ingredient delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH) binds to cannabinoid receptors in the brain and impairs motor skills, alters mood and sensory perception, distorts time, affects memory, and impacts thinking, for about 4-8 hours.
The ability to rapidly identify the effects on the brain helps to deter risk by discouraging drug use by employees who show up to work impaired or become impaired at work. For those employers with a zero-tolerance drug policy or those under government contract, Marijuana testing of body fluids may still be required. It is reported that some employers have been forced to fire skilled, well-trained employees who were not actually impaired when the employee was tested.
Zxerex addresses this issue with an accurate, rapid, non-invasive patented screening test that identifies temporary neurological impairment in real time. The test takes minutes detecting abnormalities of involuntary and voluntary eye movements that are recorded and analyzed in the Cloud. Zxerex has developed bio-signatures of impairment for drugs such as marijuana and opioids in clinical studies performed at major medical centers and validated in field trials.
When the technology is coupled with an employer’s in-house safety program, screening can be performed at critical times of the day, such as the beginning of a work shift for a high-risk job. With employees knowing that this technology can identify impairment, they will be far less likely to show up impaired or use drugs on the job. Deterring impairment will help a company decrease accidents and injuries, reduce absenteeism, and increase overall productivity.
ZXEREX Safe and IMPAIR-ID can help companies to provide a safe work environment by deterring employees from engaging in risky behavior both in and outside the workplace.
Richard Besserman, MD, CSO
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905 rb@zxerex.com
You just read:
ZXEREX Safe™ - A Workplace Impairment Alternative for Marijuana Testing
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Richard Besserman, MD, CSO
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
rb@zxerex.com