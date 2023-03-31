Veronafiere and Vinitaly's 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls: the 2023 winners

5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the prestigious annual wine selection event held for its 7th edition in Verona from 28-30 March, has announced a selection of 733 wines and 18 Trophy winners for this years event. The winner of the ‘Winery of the Year – Grand Vinitaly' Trophy is Al-Cantàra, while the ‘Best Italian Wine – Banco BPM' trophy goes to Marisa Cuomo. For the "green" section of the Selection, the winery selected for top honors is Fattoria La Vialla.

Following three days of tastings by an international panel of distinguished judges, the winners of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls have been announced. In total, 2269 wines participated in one of the most prestigious selections in the Italian Wine Calendar.

Out of the participating wines, 733 achieved a score of at least 90/100 and will be included in 5StarWines – the Book along with a dedicated tasting note prepared by the international panel of judges. The selected wines also benefit from an ongoing program of promotional support on a national and international scale. The producers whose wines obtained an evaluation of at least 90/100 will receive the diplomas of the Selection during Vinitaly at the offices of wine2digital, Veronafiere, and will be immortalized with photos and short interviews. The wines that achieved a score between 85 and 89 will receive an official certificate of participation in digital format.

Stevie Kim, Chief Communications Officer of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, said: "This year the number and quality of entrants to 5StarWines and Wine Without Walls has been higher than ever, with a particular surge in white wines. While we are delighted to announce the ‘winners' of this year's selection, the reality is that every wine that participates in the event is a winner, as they benefit from the increased exposure and recognition, not just at Vinitaly but throughout the year, as we launch a program of promotional materials and events to showcase the best in Italian wine".

According to Daniele Cernilli, Editor at Doctor Wine and Founder of Gambero Rosso: "5StarWines & Wine Without Walls is an important selection that tracks current trends in Italian viticulture. A significant number of the outstanding wines that we tasted and evaluated were from Veneto, Piedmont and Southern Italy especially, areas currently experiencing exponential growth, both qualitatively and quantitatively, especially with regards to native vines".

Robert Joseph, Editorial consultant for Meininger's Wine Business International, commented on the 7th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls: "5StarWines & Wine Without Walls is the only selection where you can experience the full range of wines produced in Italy, as an international jury seeks to identify the very best examples across a range of categories. For consumers of Italian wine, both corporate and private, there's no better place to start than 5StarWines – the Book, which provides a fully updated picture of the best Italian wines currently on the market – as determined by an international panel of wine experts. That's what make 5StarWines so special".

Full list of Trophy winners

5StarWines section:

 WINERY OF THE YEAR – GRAND VINITALY

Al-Cantàra

 BEST ITALIAN WINE – BANCO BPM

Marisa Cuomo - Costa d'Amalfi Doc Furore Bianco Fiorduva 2021 | 97

 BEST WHITE WINE

Cantina Terre D'Aione - Greco di Tufo Docg 2022 | 95

 BEST ROSÉ WINE

Al-Cantàra - Etna Doc Nerello Mascalese Rosato Amuri di Fimmina e Amuri di Matri 2021 | 92

 BEST RED WINE

Marchesi di Barolo - Barolo Docg Sarmassa 2018 | 95

 BEST SEMI-SPARKLING WINE

Amadei Franco - Emilia Igt Lambrusco Frizzante Primo Fiore N.V. | 92

 BEST SPARKLING WINE

Cantina Isera - Trento Doc Extra Brut Riserva 907 2017 | 94

 BEST SWEET WINE

Donnafugata - Passito di Pantelleria Doc Ben Ryé 2021 | 95

 BEST WINE DISTIBUTED BY PARTESA

Tenuta La Chiusa - Aleatico Passito dell'Elba Docg 2021 | 94

Wine Without Walls section:

 BEST WINE WITHOUT WALLS WINERY

Fattoria la Vialla di Gianni Antonio e Bandino Lo Franco Società Agricola Semplice

 BEST BIODYNAMIC WHITE WINE

Fattoria la Vialla di Gianni Antonio e Bandino Lo Franco Società Agricola Semplice - Vernaccia di San Gimignano Docg Riserva Vino Biologico 2020 | 92

 BEST BIODYNAMIC RED WINE

Poggio Trevvalle - Toscana Igt Sangiovese Vino Biologico capoCuore 2021 | 91

 BEST ORGANIC WHITE WINE

Monteverro - Toscana Igt Chardonnay Vino Biologico 2020 | 94

 BEST ORGANIC RED WINE

Tenute Bosco - Etna Doc Rosso Vino Biologico Piano dei Daini 2020 | 93

 BEST ORGANIC ROSÉ WINE

Vinicentanni - Marche Igt Rosato Vino Biologico FLORALIA 2022 | 91

 BEST ORGANIC SEMI-SPARKLING WINE

Tenuta Gorghi Tondi - Terre Siciliane Igp Bianco Frizzante Vino Biologico Babbìo N.V. | 92

 BEST ORGANIC SPARKLING WINE

Fattoria la Vialla di Gianni Antonio e Bandino Lo Franco Società Agricola Semplice - Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Docg Extra Brut Millesimato Vino Biologico il 35 2018 | 94

 BEST ORGANIC SWEET WINE

Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo - Terre Siciliane Igp Bianco Biologico Terre Tardive 2017 | 91

Full list of wines selected

https://www.5starwines.it/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Classifica2023_5StarWines_ENG.pdf

Wine Without Walls section:

https://www.5starwines.it/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Classifica2023_WWW_ENG.pdf

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its seventh edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

