Introducing Ultimate Trivia by Stingray, the World’s Only FAST Channel Dedicated to Trivia

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has acquired the assets and business of the Ultimate Trivia Network, a move that paves the way for the launch of an exciting new product, Ultimate Trivia by Stingray. Initially launching as an ad-supported linear channel, Ultimate Trivia by Stingray promises to deliver a captivating and interactive experience for kids and adults of all ages.

Ultimate Trivia is the world's only FAST channel dedicated to trivia, providing an endless stream of questions across a wide range of categories and themes, including geography, history, sports, arts and entertainment, sciences and nature, Hollywood, trending topics, technology, and much more. With Stingray's innovative technology, Ultimate Trivia delivers an exceptional experience by allowing trivia buffs to personalize their game with a selection of preferred trivia categories. This new offering ensures that each trivia session is perfectly tailored to every audience, making it an ideal choice for family entertainment, friendly competition, and everything in between.

"We're thrilled to introduce Ultimate Trivia by Stingray, which we believe will soon become a flagship product, captivating anyone who wants to put their knowledge to the test," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder and CEO of Stingray. "With its family-friendly content and broad appeal across all age groups, Ultimate Trivia is the perfect way to bring people together for some fun and friendly competition. We look forward to the growth opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to innovate and offer new and exciting experiences to customers."

Ultimate Trivia by Stingray will initially be available on FAST channels, providing a seamless and accessible experience for viewers. It is expected that the product will expand its availability to additional platforms including a voice-activated in-car app in the coming months.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

