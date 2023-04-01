Briana Dai Features as the Most Empowering Women to Watch in 2023

Briana Dai, Creative Director of eWomenNetwork, features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's latest issue.
MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Women History Month, Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue of the Most Empowering Women Leaders to Watch in 2023. The issue features stories and interviews of various influential women who are making a mark in their respective industries.
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Briana Dai, Creative Director of eWomenNetwork, Speaker, Brand Strategist, Former Makeup Artist, and Mompreneur.
Briana mentions that the eWomenNetwork mission is simple – to help one million women achieve one million dollars in annual revenue.
She explains that every networking event, masterclass, training, blog, conference, and summit is aligned and centered around this mission. “We are empowering women by ensuring that we are bringing them the latest information, tools, resources, connections, and opportunities to move them closer towards becoming a million-dollar (or more) business owner.”
As the Cover Feature of this powerful issue, Briana mentions “"Making an impact doesn't have to be at the expense of making money. Choosing a career doesn't have to come at the expense of having a family. And being a female doesn't have to come at the expense of being treated equally to "the boys."
As the Creative Director of the company, Briana handles all the outward-facing areas of the brand. She oversees the digital marketing, graphic design, and event design teams as well as looks into the brand partnerships and affiliations.
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About eWomenNetwork
We are the Premier Success System for Women Entrepreneurs. If you are looking to launch, grow and scale your business you have found the ultimate resource. We are a network of over 500,000 women connected through 118 chapters across the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.
We conduct nearly 2,000 events and host the #1 women’s entrepreneur Conference of its kind, in North America annually. We are dedicated to helping one million women each achieve one million dollars in annual revenue. CNN recognizes the eWomenNetwork Foundation as an American Hero as a result of our philanthropic outreach to those in need.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Daryl Yeung
Exeleon Media LLC
+1 302-569-9387
daryl@exeleonmagazine.com