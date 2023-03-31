Governor Phil Scott Appoints 85 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions

There were 284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,759 in the last 365 days.
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 85 individuals to State boards and commissions this month.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Appointments made by the Governor during the month of March are listed below:
Advisory Council on Historic Preservation
Board of Liquor and Lottery
Board of Medical Practice
Current Use Advisory Board
District #3 Environmental Commission
Downtown Development Board
Endangered Species Committee
Governor's Commission on the Future of Agriculture
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
Governor's Snowmobile Advisory Council
Governor's Veterans Advisory Council
Governor's Workforce Equity and Diversity Council
Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee
Human Rights Commission
Judicial Nominating Board
New England Board of Higher Education
Occupational Safety and Health Review Board
Parole Board
Passenger Tramway Board
Recreational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee
State Board of Education
State Emergency Response Commission
State Program Standing Committee for Developmental Services
State Rehabilitation Council
Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council
University of Vermont and State Agricultural College Board of Trustees
Vermont Arts Council
Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs
Vermont Community Development Board
Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision
Vermont Economic Progress Council
Vermont Immunization Advisory Council
Vermont Interagency Coordinating Council
Vermont Milk Commission
Vermont Rail Advisory Council
Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees
Vermont State Housing Authority
Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board
Justices of the Peace