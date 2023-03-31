Governor Phil Scott Appoints 85 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 85 individuals to State boards and commissions this month.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor during the month of March are listed below:

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

Edward Clark, Rutland

Paul Carnahan, Montpelier

Paul Wyncoop, Orwell

Board of Liquor and Lottery

Martin Manahan, St. Albans

Megan Cicio, Northfield

Thom Lauzon, Barre

Board of Medical Practice

David Coddaire, Morrisville

Current Use Advisory Board

Alan Calfee, Dorset

John McClain, Bethel

District #3 Environmental Commission

Ashley Lincoln, Randolph Center

Cheryl Harvey, Rochester

Downtown Development Board

Cathy Davis, Burlington

Michael McDonough, Bennington

Endangered Species Committee

Alexandra Kosiba, Bolton

Allen Strong, South Burlington

Governor's Commission on the Future of Agriculture

Richard Berkfield, Putney

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

J. Sung-Hee Chung, Craftsbury

Governor's Snowmobile Advisory Council

Kenneth Gammell, East Haven

Stan Choiniere, Southwick, MA

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council

Pamela Koppelmann, Essex Junction

Governor's Workforce Equity and Diversity Council

Big Hartman, Berlin

Joe Nusbaum, Winooski

Lori Valburn, South Burlington

Shalini Suryanarayana, Middlesex

Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee

Michael Smith, Isle La Motte

Sandy Rousse, Barre

Thomas Huebner, Rutland

Human Rights Commission

Kevin Christie, White River Junction

Judicial Nominating Board

Dennise Casey, South Burlington

Michael Smith, Isle La Motte

New England Board of Higher Education

Heather Bouchey, Montpelier

Occupational Safety and Health Review Board

Parole Board

Dean George, Middlebury

Richard Grassi, White River Junction

Passenger Tramway Board

Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon

Tom Buchanan, Londonderry

Recreational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee

Mark Delaney, Jeffersonville

State Board of Education

State Emergency Response Commission

Prescott Nadeau, Colchester

State Program Standing Committee for Developmental Services

Bethany Drum, Northfield

Collins Twing, Chelsea

David Ballou, Bennington

State Rehabilitation Council

Abigail Rhim, Burlington

Nancy Richards, Center Rutland

Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council

Melanie Sheehan, Perkinsville

University of Vermont and State Agricultural College Board of Trustees

Vermont Arts Council

Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs

Vermont Community Development Board

John Kascenska, East Burke

Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision

Dale Crook, Colchester

Mark Devins, White River Junction

Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury

Vermont Economic Progress Council

Vermont Immunization Advisory Council

Ashley Miller, Norwich

Christine Payne, Peacham

Christine Yates, Morrisville

Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury

Vermont Interagency Coordinating Council

Christle Davis, Groton

Elizabeth Maurer, Huntington

Esbey Hamilton, North Middlesex

Jamie Gile, Chelsea

Kara Hurwitch, St. Albans

Keith Williams, Burlington

Kelly MacLaury Pajala, South Londonderry

Laurel Sanborn , Richmond

Leslie Davis, Cambridge

Linda Hazard, Moretown

Marica Porter, Jericho

Megan Dulude, Milton

Meghan Young, St. Albans

Valerie Ford Wood, Burlington

Vermont Milk Commission

Allan Reetz, White River Junction

Vermont Rail Advisory Council

Arthur Whitman, North Bennington

Charles Baker, Winooski

Charles Hunter, St. Albans

Christopher Andreasson, Wilder

David Allaire, Rutland

Sara Coffey, Guilford

Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees

Mary Moran, Rutland

Robert Flint, Springfield

Vermont State Housing Authority

Alex Farrell, South Burlington

Cory Richardson, Waterbury

Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board

Christopher Palermo, Morrisville

Justices of the Peace