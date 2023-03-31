Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Appoints 85 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 85 individuals to State boards and commissions this month.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor during the month of March are listed below:

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

  • Edward Clark, Rutland
  • Paul Carnahan, Montpelier
  • Paul Wyncoop, Orwell

Board of Liquor and Lottery       

  • Martin Manahan, St. Albans
  • Megan Cicio, Northfield
  • Thom Lauzon, Barre

Board of Medical Practice          

  • David Coddaire, Morrisville

Current Use Advisory Board       

  • Alan Calfee, Dorset
  • John McClain, Bethel

District #3 Environmental Commission

  • Ashley Lincoln, Randolph Center
  • Cheryl Harvey, Rochester

Downtown Development Board              

  • Cathy Davis, Burlington
  • Michael McDonough, Bennington

Endangered Species Committee              

  • Alexandra Kosiba, Bolton
  • Allen Strong, South Burlington

Governor's Commission on the Future of Agriculture

  • Richard Berkfield, Putney

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

  • J. Sung-Hee Chung, Craftsbury

Governor's Snowmobile Advisory Council           

  • Kenneth Gammell, East Haven
  • Stan Choiniere, Southwick, MA

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council  

  • Pamela Koppelmann, Essex Junction

Governor's Workforce Equity and Diversity Council        

  • Big Hartman, Berlin
  • Joe Nusbaum, Winooski
  • Lori Valburn, South Burlington
  • Shalini Suryanarayana, Middlesex

Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee     

  • Michael Smith, Isle La Motte
  • Sandy Rousse, Barre
  • Thomas Huebner, Rutland

Human Rights Commission        

  • Kevin Christie, White River Junction

Judicial Nominating Board         

  • Dennise Casey, South Burlington
  • Michael Smith, Isle La Motte

New England Board of Higher Education             

  • Heather Bouchey, Montpelier

Occupational Safety and Health Review Board  

Parole Board     

  • Dean George, Middlebury
  • Richard Grassi, White River Junction

Passenger Tramway Board         

  • Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon
  • Tom Buchanan, Londonderry

Recreational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee           

  • Mark Delaney, Jeffersonville

State Board of Education

State Emergency Response Commission              

  • Prescott Nadeau, Colchester

State Program Standing Committee for Developmental Services              

  • Bethany Drum, Northfield
  • Collins Twing, Chelsea
  • David Ballou, Bennington

State Rehabilitation Council      

  • Abigail Rhim, Burlington
  • Nancy Richards, Center Rutland

Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council   

  • Melanie Sheehan, Perkinsville

University of Vermont and State Agricultural College Board of Trustees

Vermont Arts Council   

Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs           

Vermont Community Development Board          

  • John Kascenska, East Burke

Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision        

  • Dale Crook, Colchester
  • Mark Devins, White River Junction
  • Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury

Vermont Economic Progress Council      

Vermont Immunization Advisory Council            

  • Ashley Miller, Norwich
  • Christine Payne, Peacham
  • Christine Yates, Morrisville
  • Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury

Vermont Interagency Coordinating Council        

  • Christle Davis, Groton
  • Elizabeth Maurer, Huntington
  • Esbey Hamilton, North Middlesex
  • Jamie Gile, Chelsea
  • Kara Hurwitch, St. Albans
  • Keith Williams, Burlington
  • Kelly MacLaury Pajala, South Londonderry
  • Laurel Sanborn , Richmond
  • Leslie Davis, Cambridge
  • Linda Hazard, Moretown
  • Marica Porter, Jericho
  • Megan Dulude, Milton
  • Meghan Young, St. Albans
  • Valerie Ford Wood, Burlington

Vermont Milk Commission         

  • Allan Reetz, White River Junction

Vermont Rail Advisory Council 

  • Arthur Whitman, North Bennington
  • Charles Baker, Winooski
  • Charles Hunter, St. Albans
  • Christopher Andreasson, Wilder
  • David Allaire, Rutland
  • Sara Coffey, Guilford

Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees

  • Mary Moran, Rutland
  • Robert Flint, Springfield

Vermont State Housing Authority

  • Alex Farrell, South Burlington
  • Cory Richardson, Waterbury

Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board              

  • Christopher Palermo, Morrisville

Justices of the Peace

  • Bruce Gagne, Swanton
  • Michael Fallar, Tinmouth

