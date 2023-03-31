Altenew is back at Creativation this year in Columbus, Ohio
The Altenew team presented their newest invention, the Stampwheel, at Creativation 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Creativation 2020 was the last in-person tradeshow the Altenew team attended before worldwide shutdowns for the Covid-19 pandemic.
Members of the Altenew leadership team are excited to meet crafters in the industry at this year’s Creativation by NAMTA trade show in Columbus, Ohio.
We will be attending the show and exhibiting, showcasing new products including our Stampwheel demo. We can't wait to meet other industry creatives at Booth #719!”SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of Artistry by Altenew’s launch to the public and the release of the Stampwheel, Altenew representatives will meet with industry creatives again at the annual Creativation by NAMTA art materials trade show. This year, artist and crafting companies will reunite in Columbus, Ohio for another exciting showcase of the latest crafting trends and products that will be introduced to the public later this year.
— Nicole Picadura, Altenew Operations Director
Altenew will be attending and exhibiting at the show, showcasing new products, including a Stampwheel demo at Booth #719. Crafters will get a chance to use the Altenew-original patented stamping tool, which is currently only available for pre-order at the Altenew store. The hands-on activities at the Altenew booth are reminiscent of Make & Takes in previous years, including Creativation in Orlando, Florida in 2022.
Last year, Altenew showcased brand-new product categories, including new Fresh Dye Inks and the Hawaiian Shores Brush & Fine Tip Pens. Visitors were able to try out the products, particularly the Stampwheel, during the daily Make & Takes at the Altenew booth.
Altenew continues this year with new exciting events including a workshop taught by Co-Founder and VP of Product Development, Jen Rzasa. In her workshop titled, “Larger Than Life Stamps and Stencils,” Jen will introduce a brand-new, yet-to-be-released 8” x 11” stamp set with coordinating layering stencils to crafters of all levels. A new trend instituted by Altenew, this giant stamp set surpasses the traditional size of clear photopolymer stamp sets and introduces new ways of paper crafting through stamping. Jen will demonstrate how to create elegant and luxurious cards and teach creative tips and techniques that can be applied to future projects.
The Altenew team is looking forward to meeting others in the industry at this year’s conference. Great things can happen when you put lots of creatives together for one weekend!
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
