Opal's Group Celebrating Women in Structured Finance Summit 2023

Empowering Women Through Structured Finance: A Summit for Change

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opal Group was delighted to present the Celebrating Women in Structured Finance Summit 2023, held in partnership with Clifford Chance. This summit was hosted at the latter's offices in London on March 29th and aimed to recognize and salute the efforts of female trailblazers driving success within the structured finance industry. The Summit provided a platform for inspiring discussions about influential women’s impacts upon this critical aspect of global financial markets and highlighting a selection of experiences from entrepreneurs and executives operating in this space. We proudly delivered an opportunity for women everywhere to showcase their achievements in furthering the structural finance agenda.

The female presence in the structured finance industry is more prominent than ever. Women increasingly assume significant roles across the diversity of channels within this area, ranging from bank loans and asset securitization to project financing and venture capital. Female leaders in this space are adeptly transitioning their hard-earned knowledge into action by driving meaningful solutions that benefit investors and consumers alike. Structured female leadership allows for a more significant share of female perspectives and creates pathways of progress throughout the whole space.

Their influence within the structured finance space has significantly increased over the past decade. Female professionals now take on leadership roles at banks, private equity firms, venture capital firms, and other financial institutions, actively influencing decision-making processes regarding investments and transactions. As these women gain more experience and expertise in this field, their impact grows stronger.

The summit was a must-attend event for any professional interested in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), CLOs, ABS Investments or DEI Initiatives. With content focusing on furthering these essential topics and a platform for cultivating the next generation of leaders, attendees benefited from this unparalleled sharing of ideas among their global peers. Additionally, participants enjoyed an exhibition featuring a networking breakfast, lunch, breaks, and cocktail reception, perfect for those looking to make meaningful connections with others in the industry. With so much packed into one day-long event, this summit gave every participant invaluable new insight into these topics and opportunities for further collaboration.

This unique forum was empowered with presentations from some of the most respected names in the structured finance industry, e.g., Alex Edmans, Professor of Finance, London Business School, and Julia Tsybina, Partner, Clifford Chance, with their Keynote Presentation: The Power of Purposeful Business, also an enriching Women Investor Roundtable took the spotlight with relevant topics like Exploring Women‐Owned Funds, Market Opportunities in the Current Environment, Strategy & Focus, Investing in Real Estate, which gave attendees valuable insights; This and many more engaging panels were the focus of the summit.

