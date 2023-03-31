Home for Sale in Round Rock TX

Local Round Rock Real Estate Agent, Christopher Arnell REALTOR® GRI Christopher Arnell, REALTOR® GRI RE/MAX Posh Properties - Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A stunning and spacious home located in the desirable Round Rock neighborhood of Oakcreek has just been listed for sale on the website https://roundrocktxhomeforsale.com . The home is a true gem that features exceptional architecture and top-of-the-line finishes throughout. With a great price, an unbeatable location, and an array of amenities, this property is a must-see for anyone looking for a beautiful, comfortable, and convenient place to call home.This charming home is situated in the heart of Round Rock , one of the most sought-after communities in the Austin metropolitan area. The neighborhood is known for its friendly residents, excellent schools, and great location, just minutes away from major highways, shopping centers, and restaurants. Round Rock has been consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in Texas, making it an ideal location for everyone including young professionals, and retirees alike.Stepping inside the home, observe a spacious and inviting living area, complete with a cozy fireplace, large windows, and plenty of natural light. The open floor plan flows seamlessly into the dining area and the gourmet kitchen, which features top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. The kitchen also has a large island that provides additional counter space and storage, making it perfect for entertaining guests or preparing meals.The home boasts four spacious bedrooms, each with ample closet space and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. The primary bedroom features a luxurious en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower and dual vanities. The other three bedrooms share two additional full bathrooms, making this home perfect for families or guests.One of the highlights of this home is the large backyard, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. The yard is fully fenced and features a covered patio, a fire pit, and plenty of space for outdoor furniture and a grill. The home also has a two-car garage with plenty of additional storage space, making it easy to keep belongings organized and secure.The location of this home is unbeatable, with easy access to major highways, shopping centers, and restaurants. The Round Rock Premium Outlets are just a few minutes away, offering an array of high-end stores and restaurants. The home is also located near several excellent schools, making it an ideal location for potential home-buyers with children.The home is listed for sale at a great price, making it an excellent investment opportunity for anyone looking for a beautiful and comfortable home in a desirable location. The property is sure to attract a lot of interest from buyers, so interested parties are encouraged to act fast to schedule a viewing."We are thrilled to offer this exceptional home for sale in the heart of Round Rock," said the listing agent Christopher Arnell of RE/MAX Posh Properties . "This property is truly a gem, with exceptional finishes and an unbeatable location. We are confident that it will sell quickly and are excited to work with interested buyers to make their dream of owning a beautiful home in Round Rock a reality."The Round Rock home for sale is an excellent investment opportunity for anyone looking for a beautiful and comfortable home in a desirable location. With exceptional finishes, an unbeatable location, and a great price, this property is sure to attract a lot of interest from buyers. Interested parties are encouraged to act fast to schedule a viewing and make an offer before it's too late. For more information, please visit the website https://roundrocktxhomeforsale.com About the Listing AgentThe listing agent for this stunning Round Rock home is a tech-savvy real estate professional with extensive knowledge of the Austin metro area. Their focus on exceptional customer service and attention to detail has helped them build a reputation as one of the top agents in the region.The agent has a deep understanding of the local real estate market and is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals. They offer a wide range of services, including home buying, and selling.Whether a first-time buyer, an experienced investor, or a homeowner looking to sell, the agent has the expertise and knowledge to guide anyone through the process and help achieve all real estate goals.In ConclusionThis Round Rock home for sale is a rare find that offers exceptional quality, value, and convenience. With its spacious and inviting interior, beautiful finishes, and an unbeatable location, it is sure to attract a lot of attention from buyers looking for a comfortable and stylish place to call home.In the market for a new home, we encourage interested buyers to schedule a viewing and see why this property is so special. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a beautiful home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the Austin metro area.For more information about this property, including pricing and availability, please visit the website https://roundrocktxhomeforsale.com or contact the listing agent directly. They will be happy to answer any questions and take the next steps toward owning a dream home in Round Rock.

