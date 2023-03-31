CalMatters journalists honored for health, justice, accountability and government reporting

In summary The annual contest honors the best politics and public policy journalism in California.

CalMatters journalism was recognized as “in-depth,” “exquisite” and “standout” in four first place honors given in this year’s Sacramento Press Club awards. CalMatters took home top honors amongst the state’s best media outlets, including the Sacramento Bee and the Los Angeles Times.

Public health

Reporter Kristen Hwang was awarded first place for public health reporting with judges saying, “her work demonstrated solid investigative chops, as well as in-depth, fact-based reporting.”

Kristen was honored for stories including an in-depth look at California’s abortion access policy, a story bringing to light soaring congenital syphilis rates as public health funding dwindled prior to the pandemic, and a first-hand look at street teams working to provide homeless health care.

Social justice and equity

Reporter Jocelyn Wiener was awarded first place for social justice and equity reporting, with judges noting “the story is thoroughly reported and the writing is exquisite.”

Jocelyn’s gripping tale told the story of Lorenzo Mays, an intellectually disabled man who spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness.

Daily Capitol coverage

Reporter Alexei Koseff was awarded first place, along with Dustin Gardiner of the San Francisco Chronicle, for daily Capitol coverage with judges citing their “standout journalism.”

Alexei’s winning coverage dug into problems following the legalization of cannabis, officials looking to make California a haven for abortion rights, politicians stashing $35 million in leftover campaign cash, efforts to implement the state’s “red flag” gun law and Gov. Gavin Newsom leaning into his first term agenda.

Short-form TV public policy

And the team of Julie Watts of CBS 13 in Sacramento and CalMatters was awarded first place for short form TV California politics and policy coverage for what judges noted as “a good example of accountability journalism that pointed to lack of enforcement of state law.”

CalMatters staff members were finalists in seven categories in this year’s awards. The nonprofit newsroom’s staff has won several top honors in the previous two years of the contest, including first place in reporting on housing and homelessness by Manuela Tobias and journalist of the year for Laurel Rosenhall.