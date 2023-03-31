Green Shield Risk Solutions Selects INSTANDA to Power Innovative E&S Loss Prevention Product

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based Green Shield Risk Solutions announced today a new partnership with INSTANDA to enhance Green Shield’s product and service offerings with innovative digital solutions. Green Shield’s mission is loss prevention, protecting policyholders from both the financial and emotional costs of losses. To achieve this mission, Green Shield is launching niche personal products to not only provide excellent coverage, but also use data to help policyholders prevent losses.

Green Shield focuses on the culmination of modern technology, data, and specialty insurance to reduce loss against catastrophic events. Green Shield chose INSTANDA’s insurance-specific, no-code platform to support their ambition to get products to market as quickly as possible and iterate in an ever-changing climate. The partnership with INSTANDA will also enable Green Shield to tie into a complex data ecosystem to best underwrite properties and anticipate losses.

Patrick Blandford, CEO of Green Shield Risk Solutions, comments, "Green Shield focuses on building products and solutions to fill insurance process gaps. As a startup, we must be able to adapt to market demands quickly. With INSTANDA, we can be in the driver's seat of our products & distribution channels, enabling us to grow and enhance our solutions over time."

The CEO of INSTANDA, Tim Hardcastle, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are thrilled to work with Green Shield Risk Solutions to help them introduce new insurance products and improve their customer engagement,” said Hardcastle. “Our platform provides insurers with the flexibility to rapidly launch tailored products with automated, digital processes, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have for Green Shield.”

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA offers a complete digital platform for innovative insurers. Whether digitizing your entire business, or launching a new innovative product, INSTANDA provides everything you need to transform your value offering for the modern world. Visit http://www.instanda.com/us to find out how we help insurers deliver unparalleled value for their clients.

About Green Shield

Green Shield Risk Solutions wants to create a world resilient to climate disasters through data analytics and specialty insurance programs. We focus on insurance products and solutions that ensure long-term financial stability for our clients. We are an analytics-driven provider of insurance related insights for properties most at risk to extreme weather. Our industry-leading data analytics help insurers, policyholders, and communities understand catastrophic risk exposure. Visit https://www.greenshieldrisk.com to learn more about how Green Shield is helping not only reduce policyholder’s loss costs but prevent loss from occurring.

Attachment

Mattison Brooks Kimball Hughes PR (610) 559-7585 mbrooks@kimballpr.com