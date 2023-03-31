Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education on Transgender Day of Visibility

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on Transgender Day of Visibility:

“On Transgender Day of Visibility and every day, we must show transgender students that we see them and that we support them. We know many transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming students face challenges that can impact their mental health and their ability to thrive in school—not because of who they are, but because of the hostility directed at them.

“Unfortunately, this hostility is what follows when politicians are among those attempting to bully transgender students and their families, and use state laws to limit who they can be in our school communities. It’s unacceptable. It goes against what we stand for as a nation. Schools must be welcoming, affirming, and nurturing places for teaching and learning. The Department of Education will continue working together with parents and families, educators, and students so that we can achieve this goal for every young person.”