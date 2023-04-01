Upgaming Takes the iGaming Industry by Storm with its Seamless API Integration System
Upgaming's revolutionary content aggregation system enables iGaming operators to access and manage a vast array of games from leading providers worldwide
Upgaming's aggregation system allows operators to integrate content from 180 providers via API, with no additional cost for each individual provider”ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading iGaming solutions provider Upgaming has been named Aggregator of the Year at the Sigma Eurasia Awards 2023. The prestigious award recognizes Upgaming's innovation, excellence, and leadership in the iGaming industry, specifically for its groundbreaking aggregation system that allows seamless API integration with 180 game providers.
Upgaming announced the creation of its aggregation system at ICE London 2022, and since then, the company has been improving the technology to make it one of the most advanced and user-friendly solutions in the industry. According to Goga Bibiluri Upgaming's Chief Marketing Officer, the company's goal was to create a seamless API integration for casino game aggregation, where iGaming operators don't have to pay for every single game provider.
"Upgaming's aggregation system allows operators to integrate content from 180 providers via API, with no additional cost for each individual provider," said the Goga Bibiluri. "This is a game-changer for the industry, as it simplifies the process of content acquisition and management, and allows operators to focus on delivering the best possible gaming experience for their players."
The Upgaming aggregation system has been designed to provide a comprehensive and customizable solution for iGaming operators, enabling them to access and manage a vast array of igaming content from leading providers worldwide. The system is also compatible with different devices, platforms, and operating systems, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience for players across all channels.
"We are thrilled to receive the Aggregator of the Year award from Sigma Eurasia," said Tornike Tvauri Upgaming's CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are proud to offer a best-in-class aggregation system that empowers our clients to take their iGaming business to the next level."
The Sigma Eurasia Awards 2023 were held on March 14, 2023, Dubai, UAE, and brought together leading companies, operators, and influencers in the iGaming industry from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The awards aim to celebrate excellence, innovation, and growth in the iGaming sector and to recognize companies that are pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity.
Upgaming's Aggregator of the Year award marks a significant milestone for the company and solidifies its position as a leading player in the iGaming industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand its services such as turnkey and white label igaming solutions it is poised to deliver even more value and growth opportunities for its clients and partners worldwide.
