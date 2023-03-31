Wet Pet Food Market is Estimated to Reach a Worth USD 36,406.5 Mn by 2027, The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner Logo

Wet Pet Food Market: Rising E-Commerce Sales in Developing Countries Is Expected to Fuel the Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent market study titled "Global Wet Pet Food Market to 2027" provides a comprehensive analysis of the market based on product type (dog food, cat food, others), packaging type (canned, pouches, others), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online, others), and geography. According to the report, the global wet pet food market was valued at US$ 22,218.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 36,406.5 Mn by 2027. The report identifies the key drivers behind this growth and highlights the leading players in the global wet pet food market and their recent developments.

Wet pet food is a type of pet food that contains a high percentage of water, typically between 75% and 85%, along with other dry ingredients. This type of pet food is becoming increasingly popular among pet owners due to its ability to boost energy, build muscles and lean mass, and stimulate the overall growth mechanism in animals. Wet pet food provides essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals to pets, keeping them healthy and hydrated. It is also an ideal option for pets who have difficulty chewing due to missing teeth, improper jaw adjustment, or other related concerns. The numerous advantages offered by wet pet food make it a popular and attractive option for pet owners looking to provide their pets with the best source of hydration.

Wet pet food is readily available at various retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, and online stores. In emerging countries such as India and China, online stores for wet pet food are gaining popularity due to the increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops, which has led to the growth of digital channels in terms of both strength and volume. Online shopping is being adopted by pet owners in these countries as it offers time, cost, and effort savings compared to other distribution channels. Online portals provide detailed information about the product, such as product description, user reviews, application, and usage of the product, allowing buyers to compare different products at a glance and choose appropriate products for their pets. Moreover, features such as 24×7 availability, easy access, secure payment options, faster delivery, and home delivery have encouraged pet owners to shop online. Popular online portals such as Amazon, Chewy, Pupkart, and PetShopIndia have helped boost online sales of wet pet food in these countries.

On the basis of product, the wet pet food market is categorized into dog food, cat food and others. In 2018, dog food led the global wet pet food market. Dogs are among the most preferred pets across the world. They require proper nutrition at every stage of their life. Therefore, a complete diet program with an adequate combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins, and water is crucial to maintain healthy body weight. Wet pet food contains a higher amount of aforementioned nutrients, and thus, dog owners prefer buying wet pet food. Wet food helps dogs fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. Moreover, it is imperative to focus on providing pets with nutrient-rich food in their early stages of life to enhance organ development and growth. Benefits offered by wet pet food is attracting dog owners which is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.

North America wet pet food market was the largest market in 2018 with a share of 40.0%. Wet pet food is composed of plant and animal-derived substances. It is a mixture of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and other nutrients, which are considered essential for the growth of animals. North American comprises several developing economies including the US, Canada, Mexico among others. With an increasing focus towards pet humanization, the demand for pet foods and products in the region has increased substantially. The growing concern towards maintaining health of pets with the rapid rise in the pet population and surging product innovations are some factors that are leading to an increase in demand for wet pet food in the North American countries. Manufacturers such as Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, are coming up with premium pet food products with a focus towards safety, quality, and ingredient source of pet food. Rising digital media and the expansion of business models are providing an opportunity to promote the consumption of wet pet foods.

The market for global wet pet food is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global wet pet food market are Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, Butcher's Pet Care, De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., Little BigPaw, Mars, Incorporated, Monge SPA, Nestlé Purina PetCare and Petguard among others.

Wet Pet Food Market- by Product Type

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Wet Pet Food Market – by Packaging Type

Cans

Pouches

Others

Wet pet food Market – by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialized Pet Shops

Online

Others

