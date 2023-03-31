Black Cape Triumphs in U.S. Department of Defense Data Analytics Challenge

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In December 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) and Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) jointly launched a data analytics challenge titled "Revolutionizing Data Ingestion and Curation for Intelligence Analysis." The competition attracted technical solutions submitted by 220 teams from 40 countries worldwide.



Following a qualifying round that involved data analysis submissions, three top-performing teams advanced to the second phase of the challenge. The second phase required participants to analyze a large corpus of real world government data and present their technical findings.

Black Cape received a first-place award out of a total of 220 international teams for their innovative data processing system "Octane." The Octane system automates data ingestion & curation of numerous real-world data types using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and other AI methods, unifying the resulting information into a structured knowledge graph.

Co-CEO Abe Usher expressed his excitement in the achievement, stating, "This award highlights Black Cape's leadership in delivering cutting-edge technology and data analytics solutions for the national security sector. Our first-place finish among 220 teams from around the world is a testament to the skill and professionalism of our exceptional engineers and data scientists."

Co-CEO Al Di Leonardo praised the company's performance explaining that it is a result of "Black Cape's winning combination of technical excellence, teamwork, and domain expertise which sets our company apart from ordinary technology consulting firms."

Founded four years ago, Black Cape is a technology startup specializing in data analytics, AI & machine learning, and software engineering. The company maintains offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Austin, Texas.

About Black Cape

Black Cape is an early-stage, dual-use technology startup building tools and applications for mission users in highly regulated industries. The company's mission is to support industries with critical data through a blended approach of technology products, proven processes, and elite technologists to create a holistic approach to problem solving. Black Cape’s core technology, Rubicon, is the product of over 30 years of fundamental research in data processing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence for national security use-cases and applications in highly technical industries such as healthcare and financial services. Visit Black Cape at www.blackcape.io

Contact:

Christina Matt

christina.matt@blackcape.io