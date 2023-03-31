On Transgender Day of Visibility, the United States reaffirms that transgender rights are human rights. We celebrate the achievements and resilience of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming persons around the world. We recognize their bravery in their hard-fought work for equality, inclusion, and the full recognition of their human rights, which continues to this day.

At the same time, we underscore the work that remains to ensure that all transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming persons are able to live authentically, safely, and with dignity. This work includes ensuring that all persons are able to secure identity documents that fully reflect who they are. Transgender persons deserve to live free from violence, discrimination, and stigma.

We call on our partners around the globe to join us in fighting for a world in which everyone can live safely and openly as themselves, and where visibility is celebrated and never attacked.