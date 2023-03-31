MoonWin Launches Revolutionary Crypto Gaming Platform Redefining the Industry

/EIN News/ -- ODESA, UKRAINEA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonWin, a new Web3 gamified platform, is bringing innovation to the online gaming world by providing players with a completely new and exciting gaming experience. The platform is designed to offer fair and transparent gaming, utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology. MoonWin is a decentralized application (dApp) that enables users to play a provably fair game of chance using Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF).

MoonWin is a game-changer in the world of Web3 gaming, providing users with a completely new way to gamble online. The platform offers players the opportunity to play against a smart contract, providing them with the assurance that they will not be cheated. With MoonWin, users can stake from the liquidity pool, play Dice, or take advantage of the Influencer Program, which rewards users for referring others to the platform.

MoonWin: Key Deviations from Other Crypto Gaming Sites

MoonWin was created to provide users with a set of working tools to get profits every minute. The whole MoonWin ecosystem is absolutely secure and free from the human factor, as all operations inside the dApp are executed by a smart contract.

Thus, the main features that lie in the core of the MoonWin crypto platform are as follows:

Playing Against a Smart Contract: It is Moonwin's greatest distinctive feature, which sets the dApp from hundreds of others. The smart contract implies 100% decentralized play in each bet, putting the platform and its users on one level. The transparent protocol defines the winner and sends funds to the player's address.

Starting as a Liquidity Pool Provider: Stake one of three main cryptocurrencies, such as ETH, BNB, and Polygon's MATIC (more TBA) and play against the liquidity pool. In case of winning, the smart contract withdraws the sum of the prize from the pool or replenishes it in case of loss.

MoonWin DAO and $MWIN Native Token: MoonWin's next stage will be launching its DAO to give voice to and reward each community member with MoonWin's ERC-20 token $MWIN, which is to e also be rolled out in a while.

The MoonWin Influencer Program: It's a beneficial option for influencers who want to capitalize on their following thanks to a decentralized referral system. The personal rate will depend on the influencer's popularity and the referred users' winnings/losses. This feature is also just around the curve of MoonWin's extensive roadmap.

Playing Dice: MoonWin has taken good-old Dice to a new level, paying off each even tiny bet. More fun and more captivating games will be announced soon.

Superfast Registration: To start betting with Moonwin, the only thing you need is to connect your Metamask wallet. Thus, neither personal data nor time-consuming authorization procedures, but a thrill of crypto gaming and huge winnings await MoonWin users.

MoonWin is currently offering a fair Dice game with Ethereum, BNB, MATIC, and multiple other digital currencies, including MoonWin’s governance token, with more to become available soon. The platform also provides superfast registration, with users only needing to connect their Metamask wallet to get started.

The team behind MoonWin is made up of crypto enthusiasts and innovators who are dedicated to providing users with a unique gaming experience. They have created a completely secure and free-from-human-factor ecosystem, with all operations executed by a smart contract.

MoonWin and the Future of Web3 Gaming

The advent of blockchain has revolutionized the world of online gaming, providing a range of benefits, including fairness and transparency. The launch of MoonWin comes at a time when the Web3 ecosystem is experiencing a thaw after a continuous crypto winter in 2022. The platform is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity of Web3 gaming, providing users with a new and exciting way to gamble online. With the launch of MoonWin, users can experience the full potential of Web3 gaming. As the realm of Web3 gaming continues to grow, MoonWin is at the forefront of the industry, providing trustworthy and innovative betting solutions to users worldwide.

MoonWin's team is excited to be part of the Web3 ecosystem and sees a bright future for the platform. "Blockchain has already changed and will keep altering the world of iGaming, spreading the benefits of Web3 throughout the internet. Every day, minute, and second, both small firms and supermassive platforms jump into Web3's fast-moving train, which is only gaining pace," said a spokesperson for MoonWin.

To start betting with Moonwin, users only need to connect their Metamask wallet, which allows them to bypass personal data or time-consuming authorization procedures. The platform offers superfast registration and a thrill of crypto gaming and huge winnings await MoonWin users.

Overall, MoonWin is an ambitious and groundbreaking platform that is set to redefine the online gaming sphere. With its fair and transparent gaming, innovative features, and user-friendly interface, MoonWin is an excellent choice for anyone looking to experience the full potential of Web3 gaming. To learn more about MoonWin and get started, visit the platform's official website and connect your Metamask wallet. Join the revolution and take your online gaming experience to the moon with MoonWin!











Daniil Markov Moonwin info at moon.win