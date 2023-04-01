Alum Prices Today, Price Chart and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Alum Price Trend

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Alum price.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Alum

HS Code - 283330

Molecular Weight - 258.21g/mol

Chemical Formula KAl(SO4)2 or AlKO8S2

Synonyms - Aluminium potassium sulfate, Potassium alum, Potash alum, Aluminium potassium bis(sulphate)

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Alum is aluminium's hydrated double sulfate salt consisting of one X cation. Alum occurs naturally as a crystalline stone that has been in use since ancient times owing to its healing properties since it is both antiseptic and astringent. It is occasionally available in a crystalline form; however, it is usually in the powder form.

The cation can be swapped by several other elements based on the properties that Alum changes. Of all Alums, aluminium potassium sulfate is the most common, in which a Potassium ion replaces the X cation. Aluminium sulfate has the ability to form various alums with sulfates that have single-charged cations of potassium, ammonium, sodium, caesium, and other such elements and compounds.

Alums of ammonium aluminium sulfate, potassium aluminium sulfate, and sodium aluminium sulfate are the most essential alums.

The leading countries accounting for the most alum production are Guinea, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, and China.

Key Details About the Alum Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Alum price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Alum price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Alum Price Trend:

Alum has been extensively used as a flocculation agent for ages. Additionally, it is applied by various end-users, involving leather, textiles, and paper processing, amongst others. It has a wide range of industrial as well as household uses that are impacting the Alum price trend.

The many forms of alum are used in applications including water purification, and in vaccines as the adjuvant. It is also used as a key ingredient in cosmetic applications like deodorant, skin whitener, kinds of toothpaste, hair removal products, as a flame retardant, in baking powder as the acidic component, astringents in medicine and modelling clay used in both commercial and domestic end-users.

Key Market Players:

Merck KGaA

Zibo Dazhong Edible Chemical

Nutrien

News and Events:

August 17, 2022 - The leading science and technology company, Merck, signed a deal agreeing to the acquisition of a publicly traded Korean manufacturer of heater blocks and chemical precursors for semiconductors, Mekaro, for the business in chemicals. The merger is part of Merck’s Level Up Growth Program for the electronics business, concentrated on 4 interdependent critical emphases and a combined investment exceeding USD 3 billion in capabilities and innovation. These priorities are technology, scale, abilities, and portfolio.

