Carboxymethyl Cellulose Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource 

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Price

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Carboxymethyl Cellulose

HS Code - 39123100

Molecular Weight - 240.20 g/mol

Chemical Formula - C8H16O8

Synonyms - Cellulose gum, CMC.

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

A less expensive, nontoxic, biodegradable, and renewable polymer is carboxymethyl cellulose, which is a cellulose derivative. By reacting cellulose with chloroacetate in an alkaline solution, substitutions in the C2, C3, or C6 positions of glucose units are produced, yielding Carboxymethyl Cellulose with carboxymethyl groups.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose is the best option for a bio-based hydrocolloid due to its qualities. Since Carboxymethyl Cellulose is water soluble, cellulases can more easily hydrolyse it. The chemical formula of C8H16O8 and its molecular weight is 240.20 g/mol.

The top importers of carboxymethyl cellulose are the United States, India, China, Germany, and South Africa. Whereas the global manufacturers and suppliers are Malaysia, Netherlands, Italy, France, South Africa, and South Korea.

Key Details About the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Carboxymethyl Cellulose price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Carboxymethyl Cellulose price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Carboxymethyl Cellulose Price Trend:

The main Industrial uses of Carboxymethyl Cellulose that are affecting the price curve are as an emulsifier, chelating agent, water-retaining agent, film-forming materials, and flocculating agent. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also employed in pesticides, plastics, ceramics, leather, electronics, and coatings.

Key Players:

Dow Chemical Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

CP Kelco US

Nouryon

Lamberti S.P.A

News and Events:

July 11, 2022: For controlled fertiliser release, a hydrogel based on carboxymethyl cellulose and poly (4-vinyl pyridine) was developed.

March 21, 2021: There was a recent development in the 3D bioprinting application, and tissue engineering for carboxymethyl cellulose.

