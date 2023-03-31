Dark Horse CPAs Merges in Timothy McLain & Megan Durst of McLain, Hill, Rugg & Associates

The Democratized CPA firm adds the practices of both Tim McLain and Megan Durst, based in Zanesville, Ohio to their Platform CPA Firm

ZANESVILLE, Ohio, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the addition of Timothy McLain, CPA, and Megan Durst, CPA to the profession's only democratized CPA firm. The pair bring with them over six decades of combined experience working strategically with small businesses and individuals in the areas of tax and accounting. With this acquisition, Dark Horse CPAs establishes a footprint in Ohio, specifically in the Zanesville, Newark and surrounding markets.

The deal adds additional expertise in comprehensive tax and accounting services for SMBs in a variety of industries, as well as high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. Additionally, Dark Horse will add entity valuations to its menu of services for small businesses. For Mr. McLain and Ms. Durst, the merger will provide more robust resources, in the areas of technology, staffing, firm administration, marketing, branding and access to deep expertise in a host of practice areas, to take their client service to the next level and scale their practice to new heights.

Speaking to the reasoning for merging their collective practice into Dark Horse, Tim remarked, "we were initially intrigued by Dark Horse due to their focus on, and investment in, technology and specifically how it supports more efficient and effective client service delivery. They understand it's not just about flashy tech, but rather how technology supports the workflow of our team from start to finish while ensuring a great client experience. Additionally, we love the ability to collaborate with other like-minded CPAs and professionals on the myriad practice and client issues that arise which don't always have a clear-cut answer."

Expanding further on the combining of forces between the two firms, Megan stated, "with six combined decades of experience between us, Tim and I have a proven track record of exceptional tax planning services and outcomes for our clients. We don't stop there, however, as we are always seeking out and implementing new ways to continually improve the client experience. We feel very aligned with Dark Horse given that the primary customers of the leadership team are the firm's Principals and their supporting teams. They have our best interests in mind, and we have our clients' best interests in mind, so it's a win-win for all parties."

"We were at a point last year where we didn't think we'd have the capacity to merge in Megan and Tim's practice at the beginning of 2023. I was blown away by the hoops they were willing to jump through and the work they did on their end prior to the merge to make it possible," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "When you have this level of buy-in, anything is possible. Also, we were very confident that this level of buy-in was felt by their entire team and, thus, that the blending of cultures would be smooth. And that's not nothing, as so many firm mergers out there miss the mark when it comes to truly absorbing and including merged firms in the overall firm's culture, if they even have one. Moreover, the two of them and their team bring a lot of valuable experience to the firm, along with a new market for us in Ohio. Most importantly, however, is the caliber of the character and integrity of them and their team. We're fortunate to have their team join the Dark Horse team!"

Dark Horse is the profession's first and only democratized CPA firm that puts the power in the hands of their CPAs to build and scale a profitable book of business within a collaborative community of peers who are evolving their own practices, together. They're able to do this due to a business model and philosophical approach that treats the Dark Horse CPA as the client so that they can serve their clients in a modern and strategic fashion, competing against the biggest accounting firms and most sophisticated CPAs. This is why they adopted the Dark Horse moniker.

Firm owners interested in learning more about why increasingly more firms are becoming Dark Horse firms should visit abetterway.cpa.

Dark Horse CPAs provide their clients with integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

