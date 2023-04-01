Calcium Sulfate Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Calcium Sulfate Price

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Calcium Sulfate

HS Code - 28332990

Molecular Weight - 136.14 g/mol

Chemical Formula - CaSO4

Synonyms - Calcium Sulphate, Plaster of Paris, Drierite, Gypsum

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Crystals of calcium sulfate can occasionally be brick red, blue, grey, or have a reddish hue. Calcium sulfate is a typical groundwater pollutant that makes water hard and cannot be dissolved by boiling.

Gypsum, that has been calcined is used to make plasters, wallboard, lath, and tile. Gypsum, a typical building material, loses three-quarters of its water when heated and becomes the hemihydrate known as Plaster of Paris.

The chemical formula of Calcium sulfate is CaSo4, and its molecular weight is 136.14 g/mol. Calcium sulfate is produced from gypsum, which is a natural mineral, it is basically mined and subjected to a treatment process.

The leading calcium sulfate-producing countries are China, Iran, Thailand, and the United States. On the other hand, the top exporters are Germany and turkey.

Key Details About the Calcium Sulfate Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Calcium Sulfate Price Trend:

The major Industrial uses of Calcium Sulfate that are impacting the price trend are its use in building materials, as an impression material in dentistry, and as a tablet excipient. Calcium sulfate also finds its application in the food industry, feed additives, and mining.

Key Players:

Shuanghua Gypsum

Leixin Gypsum

USG Corporation

Hubei Longyuan Gypsum

Saint-Gobain

News and Events:

June 06, 2022: There was a recent study which indoctrinated that Meropenem, and Amikacin-impregnated calcium beads are helpful for orthopedic infections.

Related Reports:

