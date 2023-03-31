Upper House Speaker, Chinese Amb. to Morocco Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Submit Release
MOROCCO, March 31 - The House of Councillors Speaker Enaam Mayara discussed Thursday in Rabat with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Morocco Li Changlin, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation especially in the parliamentary field.

During this meeting, the two parties reviewed international and regional issues of common interest, highlighting the depth and strength of strategic relations between Morocco and China, which have seen a new era since the historic visit of HM King Mohammed VI to Beijing in 2016, the Upper House said a statement.

The two parties also expressed their common will to further consolidate actions to promote the development of relations in various fields, stressing the need to continue parliamentary meetings and political communication, the aim being to strengthen bilateral relations on the economic and commercial levels and expand the axes of cooperation in order to raise to a higher level the partnership between the two countries which are full of enormous potential.

Changlin expressed, in this sense, his optimism about the promising future of economic relations between Morocco and China particularly in the sectors of industry and tourism, commending the royal message addressed to the participants of the first edition of the "National Industry Day", added the same source.

He also welcomed the adoption of the investment charter which is, according to him, an important lever that can facilitate and strengthen the presence of Chinese companies in the national economy, especially in industry, said the same source, adding that the Chinese diplomat also hailed the dynamics of official and parliamentary Moroccan diplomacy and their performance in defending the Kingdom's territorial integrity.

For his part, Mayara stressed the need to engage in joint action and combine efforts to boost economic relations and develop trade to raise them to the level of the excellent political relations between the two countries, praising in this context the effective presence of Chinese companies and their contribution to creating employment opportunities and boosting the country’s economic and social growth.

Praising the important role that Beijing plays internationally, including its willingness to ensure a balance within the United Nations through the consolidation of international peace and security, the Upper House Speaker welcomed in this regard the "positive neutrality" adopted by China regarding the Sahara issue.

He warned, however, against the dangers and risks associated with the spread of armed militias and separatist groups throughout the region, especially the Sahel-Saharan area where chaos, terrorism and drug trafficking and human beings threaten peace in the region and the European neighbor, concludes the statement.

MAP: 30 March 2023

