Aluminium Can Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Aluminium can price

Aluminium Can

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Aluminium Can

HS Code - 76129090

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Region/Countries for which Data is available

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Request for Real Time Aluminium Can Prices:

These cans can be easily pressed into various shapes due to their malleability. The cans have properties like high malleability, easy to stack, recyclability, and lightweight, due to which the material is the future of sustainable packaging.

They find application in food and beverage products such as sodas and milk and other products including chemicals and oil. Standard beverage products help keep the product cool while maintaining freshness and flavour. Globally the leading Aluminium Can producing countries are Germany, United States, Mexico, China, and Czechia.

Key Details About the Aluminium Can Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Aluminium Can Price Trend:

Aluminium cans have a wide range of applications and are extensively used in the packaging for an array of products like perfumes, soft drinks, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. This is due to the properties of the product, like being strong, corrosion resistant, lightweight, affordable, and resistant to light, air, and moisture. Such Industrial uses are impacting the Aluminium Can price trend.

Key Market Players:

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Silgan Containers LLC

Ardagh

News and Events:

September 13, 2022- Around one-third of all recycled materials comprise Aluminum cans, the most valuable commodity in the recycling system nationally. They yield around one-third of the total worth of all recycled materials despite having only a 3% share in the weight of the recycling material collected in the US.

