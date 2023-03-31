5G Technology Infrastructure Market is estimated to be US$ 180.0 billion by 2032 – By PMI

5G Technology Infrastructure is a wireless technology used to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds with more reliability, ultra-low latency, increased availability, with massive network capacity and more uniform experience to users. 5G Technology Infrastructure is a combination of core network, RAN (Radio Access Network), backhaul and transport.Technological advancement has given the positive impact on target market growth. Advancement in communication technology and adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) has further facilitated the growth of target market. High demand for agile and flexible networks with software network technologies such as SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV (network functions virtualization) which allows flexibility of network by partitioning network architectures into virtual elements which has driven market growth. Rising healthcare industries and remote diagnosis is expected to fruitful the demand for 5G Technology Infrastructure market growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2022, (Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd)., India has set to witness world’s largest roll-out of 5G infrastructure with multi-billion dollar spent on country’s leading telcos over next years with IBM Consulting joining International Technology Groups participating at large scale development through strategic partnership with telcos such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Group.
• In February 2023, Astella Technologies launched 5G Infrastructure Software products at Mobile World Congress 2023 held Barcelona at 27 February to 2nd March 2023. New launched 5G Infrastructure includes, 5G integrated small cells and 5G standalone core network operating at sub-6 and mmWave frequency bands.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the 5G Technology Infrastructure market is increasing demand for 5G Technology. Software driven network technologies with production of 5G-enabled consumer electronics devices in the market along with propagation of Machine-to-Machine/Internet of things (M2M/IoT) connections has driven target market growth. Strong data network and high speed with implementation of 5G network is anticipated to increase the demand for 5G Technology Infrastructure market growth. Moreover, need for next-generation technologies and related infrastructure is expected to fuel the demand for 5G Technology Infrastructure market growth in coming years.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on“ 5G Technology Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna System), By Network Technology (Software Defined Networking & Network Function Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, and Fog Computing), By Application (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
5G Technology Infrastructure Market accounted for US$ 9.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 180.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.7%. The 5G Technology Infrastructure Market is segmented based on Communication Infrastructure, Network Technology, Application and Region.
• Based on Communication Infrastructure, 5G Technology Infrastructure Market is segmented into Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna System.
• Based on Network Technology, 5G Technology Infrastructure Market is segmented into Software Defined Networking & Network Function Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, and Fog Computing.
• Based on Application, 5G Technology Infrastructure Market is segmented into Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others.
• By Region, the 5G Technology Infrastructure Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Growth factors of 5G Technology Infrastructure Market:
The growth factors of the 5G Technology Infrastructure Market include:
1. Increasing demand for high-speed internet: With the increasing adoption of high-speed internet, the demand for 5G technology is on the rise. Consumers are looking for faster and more reliable internet connectivity, and 5G technology is expected to deliver just that.
2. Growing number of connected devices: With the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices, there is a need for a more robust and reliable network infrastructure. 5G technology is expected to provide the necessary infrastructure to support the growing number of connected devices.
3. Increasing demand for video streaming and online gaming: Video streaming and online gaming are two of the most popular activities on the internet today. 5G technology is expected to provide the necessary bandwidth and speed to support these activities, which is expected to drive the growth of the 5G technology infrastructure market.
4. Increased investment in infrastructure: Governments and telecommunication companies are investing heavily in 5G technology infrastructure. This investment is expected to drive the growth of the market as more countries and companies adopt the technology.
5. Advancements in technology: Advancements in technology have made 5G technology more efficient and cost-effective, which is expected to increase its adoption rate. As the technology continues to evolve, it is expected to become more widely adopted, which will drive the growth of the market.
Key Benefits of 5G Technology Infrastructure Market:
The key benefits of the 5G technology infrastructure market are as follows:
1. Faster Speeds: 5G technology provides faster download and upload speeds than previous generations of cellular networks, making it ideal for applications that require high bandwidth, such as video streaming, online gaming, and virtual reality.
2. Lower Latency: 5G technology has lower latency, which means that there is less delay between when data is sent and when it is received. This makes it ideal for applications that require real-time communication, such as autonomous vehicles, remote surgery, and industrial automation.
3. Increased Capacity: 5G technology has a higher capacity than previous generations of cellular networks, which means that it can handle more devices and more data at the same time. This makes it ideal for applications that require a large number of connected devices, such as smart cities, smart homes, and industrial IoT.
4. Energy Efficiency: 5G technology is more energy-efficient than previous generations of cellular networks, which means that it requires less power to operate. This can help to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions.
5. Improved Network Reliability: 5G technology is designed to be more reliable than previous generations of cellular networks, which means that it can provide a more consistent and stable network connection. This can help to reduce network downtime and improve user experience.
6. Enhanced Security: 5G technology includes advanced security features, such as end-to-end encryption and authentication, which can help to protect against cyber attacks and data breaches.
Overall, the key benefits of the 5G technology infrastructure market include faster speeds, lower latency, increased capacity, energy efficiency, improved network reliability, and enhanced security. These benefits are expected to drive the adoption of 5G technology in various industries and applications, leading to significant growth in the market.
Top Key players operating in the 5G Technology Infrastructure Market:
• AT&T Corp.
• Ericsson Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Intel Technology India Pvt. LTD.
• Mediatek Inc.
• Nokia Corporation, Inc.
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Verizon
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Reason to Purchase 5G Technology Infrastructure Market:
The key reason to purchase the 5G technology infrastructure market is that it offers significant growth potential in various industries and applications. Investing in the 5G technology infrastructure market can provide numerous benefits, such as:
1. Increased Revenue: The 5G technology infrastructure market offers significant revenue opportunities for companies involved in the development and deployment of 5G networks, devices, and applications. As the market continues to grow, companies that invest in 5G technology infrastructure are likely to see increased revenue streams.
2. Competitive Advantage: Companies that invest in 5G technology infrastructure can gain a competitive advantage over their competitors by offering faster and more reliable services to their customers. This can help to attract new customers and retain existing ones.
3. Innovation: The 5G technology infrastructure market is a hotbed for innovation, with numerous companies working on developing new products and services that leverage the benefits of 5G technology. Investing in the market can provide access to cutting-edge technology and innovation.
4. Future-Proofing: As the world becomes increasingly connected, the demand for high-speed internet and reliable network connectivity is only going to increase. Investing in 5G technology infrastructure can help to future-proof a company's business by ensuring that it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for connectivity.
Overall, the 5G technology infrastructure market offers significant growth potential and numerous benefits to companies that invest in it. It is a key technology that is expected to drive innovation and growth in various industries for years to come.
About Prophecy Market Insights:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
‣ 5G Infrastructure Market - By Communication Infrastructure (5G RAN, 5G Core, Small Cell, Macro Cell, and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Public Infrastructure), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
‣ 5G Satellite Communication Market - By Orbits (LEO, MEO, and GEO), By Spectrum (L and S Band, C and X Band, and Ku and Ka Band), By End-user (Defense & Government, Transportation & Logistics, Aviation, Consumer Electronics, Heavy Industries, and Energy & Utilities), By Satellite Solutions (Backhaul and Tower Feed, Trunking and Head End Feed, Communication-On-The-Move, and Hybrid Multiplay), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ 1 860 531 2574
email us here