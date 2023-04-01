Acai Berry Market is estimated to be US$ 21.7 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.4% - BY PMI

The report “Acai Berry Market, By Product Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032’’
COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Acai Berry Market accounted for US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 21.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4%.
The acai berry market refers to the industry that produces, sells, and distributes products made from the acai berry, a fruit that grows on the acai palm tree in the Amazon rainforest. Acai berries are known for their high levels of antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients, and are used to make a variety of products, including juices, supplements, powders, and food items. The global acai berry market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of acai and growing demand for natural and organic products. The market is highly competitive, with numerous companies offering a wide range of acai-based products.
Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of acai berries, followed by Peru and Colombia. However, the market for acai products is global, with demand coming from consumers in North America, Europe, and Asia. Despite its popularity, the acai berry market faces challenges such as supply chain issues, including limited harvest seasons and difficulty in transporting the berries from the Amazon to other parts of the world. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the sustainability and fair trade practices of some acai producers, leading to increased scrutiny and regulation of the industry.
• In May 2019, Sambazon has launched UK’s first Frozen Scoopable Acai. Newly launched scoopable acai has set to be a game changer in healthy frozen dessert category at 100 calories per serving. Newly launch product will help customers to enjoy healthy omega & antioxidant goodness of acai and to create own bowls & smoothies without using any blender or additional ingredients by saving time and hassle.
• In July 2019, Organique Inc., has launched new line of quality health boosting supplements. Newly launched products are: Organique Acai Coffee, Organique Acai Choco, Organique Acai Active, Organique Acai Kids, and Organique Acai freeze dried capsules in bottles of 30s, 60s, and 120s. This new range of product includes, vita bar, trail mix, ready to drink beverages, etc.
• In August 2021, Red Bull India has launched new limited edition with unique taste of exotic acai berry. Newly launched on-go acai drink will help in vitalizing body and mind. Newly launched product is priced at INR 115 for 250ml and available nationally.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Acai Berry market is wide benefits. Rising usage of acai berries in food and beverage product has driven the market growth. Acai berries provides potential health benefits. Acai Berry has beneficial properties like it is rich in antioxidants which protects cells from damage and benefits heart, brain and overall health. Acai Berry also help in delivering healthy fats and fibers. Acai Berry are high in potassium and thus, help in assisting maintenance of normal blood pressure by removing extra sodium from the body. Acai berry helps in improving digestion, prevents ageing, boost energy, etc. Wide variety of benefits has enhanced the market growth. Acai berry has become a super food due to presence of antioxidants and fibers. However, rising demand of acai in cosmetics, food & beverage industries and its wide variety of beneficial properties is expected to boosts the demand for target market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Acai Berry Market accounted for US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 21.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.4%. The Acai Berry Market is segmented based on Product Form, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
• Based on Product Form, Acai Berry Market is segmented into Dried, and Pulp.
• Based on Application, Acai Berry Market is segmented into Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and others.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Acai Berry Market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Stores, and Convenience Stores.
• By Region, the Acai Berry Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
The prominent players operating in the Acai Berry Market includes, Sambazon, Inc., Acai Roots Inc., acaiexotic, Nativo Acai, Nossa Fruits, Amazon Power Pty Ltd., The Berry Company, Organique Inc., Tropical Acai LLC., Energy Foods International LLC., and others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Increasing consumer demand for natural and organic products: As people become more health-conscious, there is a growing preference for products that are perceived as natural and free from harmful chemicals. Acai berries are considered to be a healthy superfood, which has driven demand for acai-based products.
• Growing awareness of the health benefits of acai berries: Acai berries are high in antioxidants, fiber, and other beneficial nutrients, which has led to their popularity as a health food. This has driven demand for acai-based products.
• Expanding availability of acai-based products in the global market: Acai products are becoming increasingly available in grocery stores, health food stores, and online retailers, making them more accessible to consumers around the world.
• Increasing popularity of acai bowls and smoothies as a healthy meal option: Acai bowls and smoothies have become a popular breakfast or snack option for health-conscious consumers, which has driven demand for acai berries and acai-based products.
• Use of acai berries in cosmetic and personal care products: Acai berries contain antioxidants, which are believed to have skin benefits. This has led to the use of acai in cosmetic and personal care products, which has driven demand for acai berries.
Restrains:
• Limited supply of acai berries: Acai berries are only available during certain seasons, which limits the amount that can be harvested and sold. This can lead to fluctuations in price and supply.
• Difficulty in transporting acai berries from the Amazon: Acai berries are primarily grown in the Amazon rainforest, which makes it difficult and expensive to transport them to other parts of the world. This can increase the cost of acai products and limit their availability.
• Sustainability and fair trade concerns: Some acai producers have faced criticism for their environmental and labor practices. This has led to increased scrutiny and regulation of the industry, which can increase costs and limit supply.
• Competition from other superfoods and health supplements: Acai berries face competition from other popular superfoods, such as blueberries and kale. Additionally, there are many other health supplements and products on the market that offer similar benefits to acai.
• High cost of acai products: Acai berries are more expensive than many other fruits, which can make acai-based products less accessible to some consumers.
• Impact of COVID-19 pandemic: The pandemic has had a significant impact on the acai berry market, as supply chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has fluctuated.
