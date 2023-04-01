Hops Extract Market is estimated to be US$ 2045.67 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4% - BY PMI

The report “Hops Extract Market, By Product Type, By Nature - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Hops Extract Market is accounted for US$ 1466.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2045.67 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.4%.
The hops extract market refers to the industry that produces and sells concentrated extracts of hops, a key ingredient in beer brewing. Hops extracts are used to impart bitterness and flavor to beer, as well as to provide antimicrobial and preservative properties. The market for hops extracts has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increasing demand for craft beer and the growing popularity of hop-forward beer styles. Major players in the industry include hop growers, processors, and distributors, as well as breweries and beer manufacturers who use hops extracts in their products. Overall, the hops extract market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as the craft beer industry expands and consumers continue to seek out unique and flavorful beer options.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 1466.9 million
CAGR – 3.4%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
• In August 2022, Aldi has launched it’s first-ever CBD beauty range from just £1.99. Aldi has launching a latest new CBD beauty Glycerol and Hops Extract to stimulate collagen production and hydrate and repair skin. This can be used alongside the Lacura CBD Toner (£4.99), packed with Glycerol and Sodium PCA to reduce wrinkles.
• In June 2018, Peak Health and ImmunAG™ Announce Partnership with Medical Marijuana, Inc. to Sell First-Ever And Only Hops-Derived Cannabidi ImmunAG™ is an extract of the Kriya brand Humulus plant, and this extract contain variety of hops. Like hemp extract, the Kriya brand Humulus extract has a highconcentration of CBD.
Analyst View:
In the market for hops extract, one of the most important trends is the rising popularity of beer over other alcoholic beverages. The market for hops extract is expanding as a result of more people drinking beer in restaurants. The market is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period as a result of manufacturers introducing new flavours of hops extract. Hop extract is simple and inexpensive to produce, which is luring customers and increasing the target market's growth.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Hops Extract Market accounted for US$ 1466.9 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2045.67 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.4%. The Global Hops Extract market is segmented based on Product Type, Nature and Region.
• Based on Product Type, Global Hops Extract Market is segmented into CO2 Extract, Isomerized Extract, and Oil Extract.
• Based on Nature, Global Hops Extract Market is segmented into Organic and Conventional.
• By Region, the Global Hops Extract Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The key operators of global hops extract market are S. Steiner. Inc., Aunutra Industries Inc., Glacier Hops Ranch Inc, BSG Hops, John I. Hass Inc, Bristol Botanicals Limited, Yakima Chief Hops LLC, Hopco Pty Ltd, Kalsec Inc., Indena S.p.A. and Aromatrix Flora Pvt. Ltd. Further, the manufacturers of alcoholic beverages are planning to launch new drinks with a variety of flavors to attract their target customer base, which will foster the growth of the global hops extract market.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Craft Beer: The primary driver of the hops extract market is the increasing demand for craft beer, which often features a wide range of hop-forward styles. As more consumers seek out unique and flavorful beer options, breweries are using more hops extracts in their recipes to create distinct flavor profiles.
• Growing Popularity of Health and Wellness: Hops extracts are also increasingly being used in health and wellness products due to their anti-inflammatory and calming properties. This has created new market opportunities for hops extract producers.
• Increasing Use in Food and Beverages: Hops extracts are being used in a wider range of food and beverage products, including non-alcoholic beverages, flavored water, and even baked goods. This has helped to expand the market for hops extract producers.
Restrains:
• Dependence on Beer Industry: The hops extract market is heavily dependent on the beer industry, which can be volatile and subject to changes in consumer preferences. Any decline in beer consumption could have a negative impact on the hops extract market.
• Climate Change: Hops are sensitive to climate conditions and require specific growing conditions. Climate change and extreme weather events can affect the yield and quality of hops, which could lead to supply shortages and higher prices for hops extracts.
• Regulatory Issues: The hops extract market is subject to regulation by various government agencies, which can impact the production, distribution, and use of hops extracts. Changes in regulations or new requirements could create challenges for hops extract producers.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
There are several key reasons why one might consider purchasing a report on the hops extract market. These include:
1. Industry Insights: The report can provide valuable insights into the current state and future trends of the hops extract market, including market size, growth rates, and key players.
2. Competitive Analysis: The report can help businesses understand the competitive landscape of the hops extract market, including the strengths and weaknesses of key players, market share analysis, and strategies for growth.
3. Market Opportunities: The report can identify potential market opportunities for businesses looking to enter or expand their presence in the hops extract market, including emerging segments and geographic regions.
4. Product Development: The report can provide insights into the latest trends and innovations in hops extract products, including new flavors, formulations, and applications.
5. Investment Decisions: The report can help investors make informed investment decisions by providing a comprehensive understanding of the hops extract market and its potential for growth and profitability.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
