Organic Farming Market is estimated to be US$ 209.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% - BY PMI

COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Organic Farming Market accounted for US$ 95.38 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 211.05 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%.
The organic farming market refers to agricultural practices that prioritize the use of natural and sustainable methods for growing crops and raising livestock. Organic farming practices avoid the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), instead relying on natural methods such as crop rotation, composting, and integrated pest management. The market for organic farming has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy and sustainable food options. Major players in the industry include organic farmers, food processors, and distributors, as well as retailers such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, who have developed their own private label organic products. Overall, the organic farming market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as consumers seek out healthier and more sustainable food options.
• In September 2021, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in collaboration with Association of Indian Organic Industry (AIOI) launched an online organic agriculture course.
• In June 2021, Entrepreneur Sajan Raj Kurup has launched Saintfarm Agro LLP, an end-to-end e-commerce venture focused on organic and sustainable food. The firm is engaged in organic farming, processing, agri-tech, R&D, exports and online retailing.
Analyst View:
The growing demand for organic food among consumers, owing to its health benefits and advantages such as high nutritional levels, chemical-free food, and pleasant food, is propelling the worldwide organic farming market forward. Furthermore, rising demand for food safety and sustainable production, as well as increased government activities to raise public knowledge about organic farming, are driving the worldwide organic farming industry forward. Furthermore, manufacturers' increased investment in research & development efforts to improve the productivity and efficiency of organic farming systems also contributes to the global organic farming market's growth.
The key players in the global Organic Farming Market includes Picks Organic Farm, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company (IOFPC), Organic Farmers Co., Bayer AG, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt. Ltd., United Natural Foods INC., General Mills Inc., Stony field Farm, Inc., and Aurora Organic Dairy.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Healthy and Sustainable Food: One of the main drivers of the organic farming market is increasing consumer demand for healthy and sustainable food options. Organic products are often perceived as healthier as and more environmentally friendly than conventional products, which has led to increased demand for organic foods.
• Government Support: Many governments around the world provide support and incentives for organic farming practices, including subsidies for organic farmers, certification programs, and marketing support. This has helped to increase the supply of organic products and raise awareness of their benefits.
• Increasing Awareness of Environmental Issues: As consumers become more aware of environmental issues such as climate change and water pollution, they are seeking out products that have a lower environmental impact. Organic farming practices are seen as more environmentally sustainable than conventional practices, which has helped to drive demand for organic products.
Restrains:
• Higher Costs: Organic farming practices can be more expensive than conventional practices due to the cost of organic inputs, certification fees, and labor. This can result in higher prices for organic products, which may limit their adoption by some consumers.
• Limited Supply: Organic farming practices can be more labor-intensive and have lower yields than conventional practices, which can limit the supply of organic products. This can result in limited availability and higher prices for organic products.
• Competition from Conventional Products: Conventional products can often be sold at lower prices than organic products, which can make them more attractive to price-sensitive consumers. This can limit the adoption of organic products and make it more difficult for organic farmers to compete.
1. Industry Insights: The report can provide valuable insights into the current state and future trends of the organic farming market, including market size, growth rates, and key players.
2. Competitive Analysis: The report can help businesses understand the competitive landscape of the organic farming market, including the strengths and weaknesses of key players, market share analysis, and strategies for growth.
3. Market Opportunities: The report can identify potential market opportunities for businesses looking to enter or expand their presence in the organic farming market, including emerging segments and geographic regions.
4. Consumer Insights: The report can provide insights into consumer preferences and behavior related to organic products, including purchasing habits, reasons for adoption, and barriers to adoption.
5. Investment Decisions: The report can help investors make informed investment decisions by providing a comprehensive understanding of the organic farming market and its potential for growth and profitability.
