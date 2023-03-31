Lower House Speaker Meets with Swiss Amb. to Morocco

MOROCCO, March 31 - The House of Representatives Speaker Rachid Talbi El Alami held talks on Thursday in Rabat with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Morocco Guillaume Scheurer.

The Lower House said in a statement that both parties welcomed, on this occasion, the historical ties between Morocco and Switzerland, while focusing on the development of bilateral relations in the economic, commercial, industrial, tourism and educational fields, as well as in scientific research.

The agreements signed between the two countries and joint projects demonstrate the willingness to invest all means and opportunities that arise to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, added the statement.

After presenting the Moroccan and Swiss parliamentary experiences, their specificities and points of convergence, Talbi El Alami and Scheurer stressed the depth of parliamentary relations and the importance of strengthening them through friendship groups, opening up to broader areas of dialogue and communication, coordination between parliamentarians and exchange of experiences and expertise.

This meeting was also an opportunity to exchange on a number of parliamentary issues of common interest, concluded the statement.

MAP: 30 March 2023