Food Packaging Equipment Market: USD 33.14 Billion by 2031, At a 6.3% of CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Food packaging equipment market includes machines used at each stage of the packaging process.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment (Bottling Line; Cartoning; Case Handling; Closing; Filling & Dosing; Form, Fill & Seal; Labelling, Decorating & Coding; Palletizing; Wrapping & Bundling; and Others), Application (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy, Bakery & Snack, Frozen, Candy & Confectionery, Cereal & Grain, Perishable Prepared, and Shelf Stable), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". As per the report, the global food packaging equipment industry was accounted for $18.25 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $33.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in urbanization and increase in number of supermarket and hypermarkets have boosted the growth of the global food packaging equipment market. However, rise of counterfeit food packaging hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancement in technology and rise in awareness regarding component and content of packaging box would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Key Players Are:

The key players operating in the global food packaging equipment market are Arpac LLC, Bosch Packaging Technology, Coesia Group, GEA Group, IMA Group, Ishida, Multivac, Inc., Nichrome India Ltd., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., and Oystar Holding GmbH.

On the basis of equipment type, the market is divided into bottling line; cartoning; case handling; closing; filling & dosing; form, fill & seal; labelling, decorating & coding; palletizing; wrapping & bundling; and others. Form, fill & seal segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. This packaging equipment provides high packing speed and consistency. It is also economical as hand-made bags are less expensive than pre-made bags. Moreover, it increases production rate, allowing the employees to cut the amount of shifts.

Regional Outlook

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global food packaging equipment market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to product's widespread application in end-use sectors and rise in local manufacturing and consumer income.

Rise in demand for equipment in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Manufacturers' increased efforts in R&D propel the food packaging equipment market in a positive direction. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to boost the food packaging equipment market growth.

