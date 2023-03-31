Meningococcal Vaccine Market is estimated to be US$ 7.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% -By PMI

The report "Meningococcal Vaccine Market, By Type, By Brand, By Age group, By Vaccine, By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meningococcal Vaccine Market accounted for US$ 3.0 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.4 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.5%. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends meningococcal vaccination for all preteens and teens, which includes all 11 to 12 year olds should get a MenACWY vaccine, with a booster shot at the age of 16. Teens may also get a MenB vaccine, preferably at 16 through 18 years old. There are 2 types of meningococcal vaccines available in the United States:
• MenACWY (conjugate) vaccines (Menactra and Menveo)
• MenB (recombinant) vaccines (Bexsero and Trumenba)
The report "Meningococcal Vaccine Market, By Type (Bivalent, Quadrivalent and Others), By Brand (Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero and Others) By Age group ( Infants (0 to 2 year), Children & Adult( 2 or Above), By Distribution (Government and Private), By Vaccine( Polysaccharides, Conjugate, Protein based vaccines), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
• According to the World Health Organization, the meningococcal vaccine market is diverse and complex, with regional variations in serogroup
distribution, significant use outside of routine immunization, and 29 marketed products targeting various combinations of the six serogroups (A, B,
C, W, X, Y)
• According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a high mortality rate (up to 50%, if left untreated) and can leave 10% of those who do
survive with devastating sequelae such as deafness and loss of limbs.
• According to the World Health Organization, Saudi Arabia demands proof of recent meningococcal vaccination (tetravalent vaccine) as a visa
requirement for pilgrims and guest workers
Analyst View:
Neisseria meningitidis, often referred to as meningococcus, is a Gram-negative bacterium that can cause meningitis and other forms of meningococcal disease such as meningococcemia, a life-threatening sepsis. Several organizations are raising funds to create awareness against the disease which is a driving factor for this market. Partnership between key players and leading companies in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries are likely to boost the global meningococcal vaccine market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
• By type, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into bivalent, quadrivalent and others.
• By brand, the market is segmented in Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero and Others.
• By age-group, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into Infants (0 to 2 year), Children & Adult (2 or Above).
• By vaccine, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into Polysaccharides, Conjugate, and Protein based vaccines.
• By region, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is the worldwide leader in the meningococcal vaccine in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health
awareness among people.
Competitive Landscape:
• Pfizer Inc.
• Serum Institute of India ltd
• Novartis AG
• Sanofi
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Merck & o
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Meningococcal Vaccine Market:
1. What are the opportunities for companies in the meningococcal vaccine market, such as developing new vaccines that provide broader coverage against different strains of meningococcal bacteria or expanding into new geographic regions?
Developing new vaccines that provide broader coverage against different strains of meningococcal bacteria: Companies can invest in research and development to create vaccines that offer broader protection against different meningococcal serogroups, including those that are emerging or have previously been unaddressed.
Expanding into new geographic regions: There is a significant opportunity for companies to expand their reach into new geographic regions where the incidence of meningococcal disease is high, but vaccination rates are low due to lack of access or education.
Developing combination vaccines: Companies can explore the development of combination vaccines that protect against multiple diseases, including meningococcal disease, to provide a more convenient and efficient vaccination approach.
Investing in education and awareness initiatives: Companies can invest in education and awareness initiatives to increase understanding of meningococcal disease and the importance of vaccination, especially among high-risk populations such as adolescents and young adults.
2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market, such as increasing incidence of meningococcal disease and government initiatives to promote vaccination?
Increasing incidence of meningococcal disease: The incidence of meningococcal disease is increasing globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This is driving demand for meningococcal vaccines.
Government initiatives to promote vaccination: Many governments have implemented initiatives to promote meningococcal vaccination, including recommending or mandating vaccination for certain populations, such as adolescents or travelers to high-risk regions.
Growing awareness of the importance of vaccination: There is a growing awareness among healthcare providers and the general public about the importance of vaccination in preventing meningococcal disease and its potentially serious complications.
Technological advancements in vaccine development: Advances in vaccine technology have led to the development of newer and more effective meningococcal vaccines, including those that protect against more serogroups and offer longer-lasting protection.
Increase in global vaccination coverage: Efforts to increase vaccination coverage, particularly in developing countries, are also contributing to the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market.
