KLEAN INDUSTRIES, CEVA LOGISTICS & GOODPACK JOIN FORCES IN CREATING THE CIRCULAR SOLUTION FOR END OF LIFE TYRES
Klean Industries, CEVA Logistics and Goodpack execute MOU to develop a global solution for end-of-life tyre recycling.
Klean Industries technologies create a circular economy solution for the tire industry using tyre pyrolysis recycling.
Klean Industries, CEVA Logistics, and Goodpack execute MOU to collaborate on the development of a global solution for recycling end-of-life tyres (“ELTs").
This is a game changer; providing a foundation for developing a truly circular end-of-life tyre solution in 65 countries, enabling a holistic and fully integrated supply chain to be created.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading company providing technologies and solutions to solve the global end-of-life tyre issue is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with CEVA Logistics (“CEVA”) a world leader in third-party logistics, providing global supply chain solutions and Goodpack (“GP”) a world leader in reusable metal containers to collaborate on the development of a fully holistic supply chain that produces the global solution for end-of-life tyres (“ELTs").
— Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc
This partnership will leverage the expertise and resources of the parties' specialized skill sets by creating industrial symbiosis across several supply chains. In doing so the parties believe they will be able to create measurable change to solve the end-of-life tyre problems globally by integrating a total solution that includes green logistics, low carbon intensity manufacturing and distribution combined with a digital technology infrastructure that will aid in the development of the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
Under the terms of the MOU, Klean, CEVA, and GP will develop a proof of concept (“POC”) in the Oceania region for the reverse collection of end-of-life tyres. The POC is intended to deliver results that will significantly reduce the logistics-related carbon emissions associated with the distribution of new tyres and the reverse logistics of ELTs on an integrated basis. The long-term environmental and financial impacts from the use of tyres including the resources used in manufacturing and recycling of tyres are also reduced. The POC will also evaluate the use of GP’s reusable intermediate bulk containers (“IBC”) throughout the ELTs supply chain.
The last mile of closing the loop on ELTs is done when the end-of-life tyres are delivered to Klean’s processing plants where resources such as recovered carbon black (“rCB”) and recovered fuel oil (rFO”) are manufactured and re-distributed back into new tyres, virgin carbon blacks and renewable fuels manufacturing sectors for reuse to produce new green products with significantly lower carbon intensity throughout the manufacturing and production supply chain associated to the tyre industry. All these activities will then be combined into the Klean Loop™, a SaaS blockchain technology, as a fully integrated system to track and trace all aspects of the tyre life cycle. From this perspective, the patent pending Klean Loop™ platform will provide supply chain transparency which will further enable the supply chain partners to measurably improve their financial and environmental performance.
“As we navigate the complexities of global supply chains with our partners, it is imperative that we prioritize sustainability. By embracing circular economies and finding better ways to transport products, we can boost transparency, minimize waste, and reduce the environmental impact of the tyre and rubber industries, while also driving economic growth in Oceania," said Bruno Plantaz, Managing Director for APAC, CEVA Logistics.
"We are proud to work with industry leaders through our journey of creating circular supply chains and I am excited to see how this partnership will change the tyre sector towards a better, safer, and a more sustainable future”, said Peet Leong Kok, Goodpack COO, and Global Business Director, Tyres.
“This MOU establishes the framework and vision to drive change not seen before in the tyre and carbon black manufacturing sectors. We believe this partnership represents one of the single biggest opportunities to create a completely circular tyre industry making it the shining example of what can be done when we partner to create symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy,” commented Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.
About CEVA Logistics
CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products, and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground, and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,300 facilities. With pro forma 2022 revenue of US$18.7 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions.
For more information, visit www.cevalogistics.com.
About Goodpack
Goodpack is a world leader in the provision of supply chain solutions enabled by a network of strategically located global depots and fleets of reusable metal containers. Goodpack is an innovator in developing safe, sustainable, and cost-efficient transportation and storage solutions for challenging payloads, including natural and synthetic rubber, food and liquids, and specialty industrial goods such as automotive components and tires.
For more information, visit www.goodpack.com.
About Klean Industries
Klean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Klean’s unique products and services are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.
Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tyres, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
