Genital Herpes Market is estimated to be US$ 261.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.50% Over the forecast period-By PMI

The report "Genital Herpes Market, By Drug, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel , By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genital Herpes Market accounted for US$ 169.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 261.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. Herpes simplex is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the herpes simplex virus. HSV-1, which is located around the mouth, and HSV-2, which is found around the vaginal area, are the two types. Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) or type 2 (HSV-2) causes genital herpes, which is the major cause of genital ulcers. HSV-1 causes non-sexually transmitted oral herpes infection and is usually detected around the mouth (cold sores). HSV-1 is a virus that causes labial or pharyngeal infection and is spread mostly through non-genital contact. Though HSV-1 can be transmitted to the genitals through oral intercourse, infections with the virus can also occur as a result of everyday interactions such as sharing utensils, sharing lip balm, or kissing. HSV-2 is a sexually transmitted virus that usually affects the vaginal area.
The report "Genital Herpes Market, By Drug (Acyclovir, Valacyclovir, Famciclovir and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has launched a limited phase 1 clinical trial for HSV vaccine, a potential for treating herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-
2) (GSK4108771A). This study, which will take place in the United States and will have sixty participants.
• In 2021, Nurx has recently added prescription skincare services, such as treatment for acne, rosacea, and sun-related ageing, as well as a variety of
sexual health services, such as home testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, treatment for oral and genital herpes, home HPV
testing as a Pap smear alternative for women 30 and older, and PrEP, a daily pill that is up to 99 percent effective in ensuring HIV-negative people.
Analyst View:
The key factors driving the market's growth are an increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, an increase in the use of herpes treatment, an increase in awareness of sexually transmitted diseases, an increase in the use of targeted herpes treatment procedures, an increase in hospital acquired infections, and an increase in demand for effective therapeutic treatment. Furthermore, an increase in government funding to develop innovative treatments for genital herpes, an increase in demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, an increase in the development of antiviral resistant species, R&D activities to improve the quality of drug treatment methods, and joint ventures and collaboration between key market players are all contributing to the growth of the industry.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Genital Herpes Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Drug
• Market Snippet, By Route of Administration
• Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Genital Herpes Market, By Drug, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Acyclovir
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Valacyclovir
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Famciclovir
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Genital Herpes Market, By Route of Administration, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Oral
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Injection
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Topical
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
5. Global Genital Herpes Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hospital Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Retail Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Genital Herpes Market accounted for US$ 169.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 261.5 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. The Global Genital Herpes Market is segmented based on drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.
• Based on Drug Type, Global Genital Herpes Market is segmented into Acyclovir, Valacyclovir, Famciclovir and Others.
• Based on Route of Administration, Global Genital Herpes Market is segmented into Oral, Injection and Topical.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Global Genital Herpes Market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others.
• By Region, the Global Genital Herpes Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Genital Herpes Market:
• Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Apotex Inc.
• Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Epi Health LLC
• Zydus Pharmaceuticals
• GlaxoSmithKline LLC
• Carlsbad Tech
• Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Fresenius Kabi.
Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Genital Herpes Market:
1. What are the unmet needs in the genital herpes market, and how can companies address these needs through innovative treatments and diagnostic tools?
Unmet needs in the genital herpes market include the lack of a cure, the need for more effective and convenient treatment options, and the need for better diagnostic tools to accurately diagnose and monitor the disease. Companies can address these needs through innovative approaches such as developing new antiviral drugs with improved efficacy and fewer side effects, creating topical treatments to improve convenience and reduce systemic exposure, and investing in research and development to improve diagnostic accuracy and develop new tools such as rapid point-of-care tests. Additionally, there is a need for increased awareness and education about the disease to reduce the stigma associated with it and improve patient access to care.
2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the genital herpes market, such as increasing prevalence, better diagnosis, and new treatment options?
The key factors driving the growth of the genital herpes market include increasing prevalence of the disease, better diagnosis and screening methods, and the development of new treatment options. Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted infection, with a high prevalence in both developed and developing countries. As awareness of the disease increases and more people are tested, the number of diagnosed cases is also increasing. This, in turn, is driving the demand for new and more effective treatments, including antiviral medications, topical therapies, and vaccines. Additionally, research into the pathophysiology of the disease is advancing our understanding of the virus and providing new targets for drug development. Finally, partnerships between industry and academia are facilitating the development of innovative approaches to diagnose, treat, and prevent genital herpes.
3. What are the major challenges facing the genital herpes market, such as the lack of a cure and stigma associated with the disease?
The major challenges facing the genital herpes market include the lack of a cure for the disease, the stigma associated with herpes, and the limited treatment options currently available. Genital herpes is a chronic condition that can have a significant impact on patients' quality of life, including physical symptoms and emotional distress. There is currently no cure for genital herpes, and treatment options are limited to antiviral medications that can reduce the severity and frequency of outbreaks but do not eliminate the virus from the body. The stigma associated with genital herpes can also be a barrier to effective treatment, as patients may be reluctant to disclose their diagnosis and seek care. Additionally, the high cost of antiviral medications and the potential for drug resistance can limit patient access to treatment. Finally, there is a need for better diagnostic tools to accurately diagnose and monitor the disease, as well as improved awareness and education to reduce the stigma associated with the condition.
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights: Oncology Biosimilars Market: By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Others), By Drug Class (Hematopoietic Agents, G-CSF (granulocyte-colony stimulating factor), mAb (monoclonal antibodies) and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market: By Type (Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine, Personalized Peptide Vaccine, Multivalent Peptide Vaccine, and Others), and By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2574
email us here