Endotoxin Testing Market is estimated to be US$ 2190.52 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% - By PMI

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endotoxin Testing Market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics and other pharmaceutical products, the growing emphasis on quality control, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Endotoxins are toxic substances produced by certain types of bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli). Endotoxin testing is a crucial process in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to ensure that products are free from bacterial contamination. The test measures the presence and concentration of endotoxins in a sample using techniques such as Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) testing.
Key Highlights:
• In December 2021, Lonza has expanded its PyroTec PRO Automated Robotic Solution for Endotoxin testing. The new PyroWave Reader add-on has been designed specifically for use with the sustainable PyroGene Recombinant Factor C (rFC) Assay.
• In June 2021, The European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) Commission decided to embark on a route that would see the rabbit pyrogen test (RPT) completely replaced in the Ph. Eur. within 5 years. Users are recommended to look for alternatives to chapter 2.6.8, with the Monocyte Activation Test being the best option (MAT).
Analyst View:
As industry players introduce newer methodologies, the increased demand for endotoxins is projected to boost market expansion in the near future. Endotoxin detection and removal kits, endotoxin removal products, and low endotoxin recovery (LER) products will become more widely available around the world. However, the lack of modern kits and instruments, rigorous regulations for medical devices, costly research investment, and affordability difficulties will all hinder market expansion throughout the projection period. Furthermore, the choice for animal-free tests is growing in popularity; new product releases, as well as increased partnerships, will successfully fuel market expansion during the projection period.
Endotoxin Testing Market accounted for US$ 767.1 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2190.52 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%. Global Endotoxin Testing market is segmented into product type, application and region.
• Based on Type, the Global Endotoxin Testing Market is segmented into Chromogenic Endotoxin Test, Gel Clot Endotoxin Test, and Turbidimetric Endotoxin Test.
• Based on Application, the Global Endotoxin Testing Market is segmented into Medical Device Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Packaging Manufacture, and Raw Materials Production.
• By Region, the Global Endotoxin Testing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating target market owing to increasing number of collaboration in the medical device industry.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Endotoxin Testing Market:
The key players in the Endotoxin Testing market includes;
• Accugen Labs
• Fujifilm
• Charles River Laboratories
• Pacific BioLabs
• Sigma-Aldrich
• Lonza Ltd.
• Steris Inc.
• Nelson Laboratories
• Bio-Synthesis
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Most Common Questions Asked:
Q: What are some methods used for endotoxin testing?
A: The most commonly used method for endotoxin testing is Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) testing. Other methods include recombinant factor C (rFC) assays and chromogenic assays.
Q: What are the key drivers of the endotoxin testing market?
A: The key drivers of the endotoxin testing market include the increasing demand for biologics and other pharmaceutical products, the growing emphasis on quality control, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
Q: What is the projected growth of the endotoxin testing market?
A: According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global endotoxin testing market was valued at $441.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $671.4 million by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Q: What are some of the applications of endotoxin testing?
A: Endotoxin testing is used in a wide range of applications, including quality control of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, research and development, and environmental monitoring. It is also used in the detection of sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by a bacterial infection.
Scope of Report:
1. Global Endotoxin Testing Market, By Type 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o Chromogenic Endotoxin Test
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Gel Clot Endotoxin Test
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Turbidimetric Endotoxin Test
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
6. Global Endotoxin Testing Market, By Application 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
-Segment Trends
o Medical Device Manufacturing
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Packaging Manufacture
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Raw Materials Production
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
