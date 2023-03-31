Global Transportation Management System Market Overview: Forecasted Market Size, Share And Key Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transportation Management System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the transportation management system market. As per TBRC’s transportation management system market forecast, he transportation management system market size is expected to reach $20.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.67%.

The growth in the transportation management system market is due to the adoption of cloud and IoT applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest transportation management system market share. Major players in the transportation management system market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CH Robinson, Trimble, Blujay Solutions.

Transportation Management System Market Segments
• By Solution Type: Planning And Execution, Order Management, Audit, Payment, And Claims, Reporting And Analytics, Routing And Tracking.
• By Component: Solution, Services.
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Transportation Mode: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime
• By Industry Vertical: Retail, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Government Sector, Other Industry Verticals.

Learn More On The Transportation Management System Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8101&type=smp

A transportation management system (TMS) is a logistics platform that uses technology to help businesses plan, carry out, and optimize the physical movement of products, both coming in and going out, while also ensuring compliance and adequate paperwork. The transportation management system assists companies in the execution, planning, and optimization of the physical movement of goods.

Read more on the global transportation management system market report at:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-management-system-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Transportation Management System Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Transportation Management System Market Characteristics
3. Transportation Management System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Transportation Management System Market - Macro Economic Scenario
……
26. Africa Transportation Management System Market
27. Transportation Management System Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Transportation Management System Market
29. Transportation Management System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

