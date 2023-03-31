New T2000 Air Leak Calibrator ForTest

ForTest, leader in the industrial air leak testing equipment sector, presented its latest series of T2000 calibrators

This new series includes two models, the T2730 and T2710, both evolutions of the previous M2000 series.

MODENA, ITALY, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial testing process is one of the last and most important stages involving products before their launch by the manufacturer.

This is why it’s essential for whoever is in charge of quality control to have efficient and accurate equipment to make sure products function correctly and avoid any waste of time caused by measuring errors.

In the case of equipment for air tightness testing, checks to verify the correctness of the testing program parameters used is normally carried out with the aid of two accessories: calibrated leak devices or leak calibrators.

Calibrated leak devices are used to simulate the maximum leakage value of the tested part, allowing to set up the correct testing program and the following periodical tests.

This type of device has the advantage of being immediate, as all it requires is to be connected to the testing instrument connected to the specific part that requires testing and it work without any external intervention. The only limit is that it has a single fixed leak and pressure value that cannot be changed.

To overcome this problem, the solution is to use leak calibrators, which can check a wider functioning range.

In fact, they can simulate a wider range of leaks with very different leak and pressure values, which can be set by the operator.

ForTest, leader in the industrial testing equipment sector, presented its latest series of T2000 calibrators, which represent the digital evolution of classic calibrated leak devices, allowing to simulate any leak of choice using a single practical device.

This new series includes two models, the T2730 and T2710, both evolutions of the previous M2000 series.

These two devices feature a 3.5” display, much larger than the one of their predecessors, and a capacitive keypad that allows to fully control menus and switch unit of measurement, with a choice of three selections – cc/min, cc/h and lt/min in the case of the T2710 model; and cc/min, l/min and l/h in the case of the T2730.

Compared to the previous models, both boast improved electronics and running time and thanks to a mass flow meter they can record leaks up to 20 lt/min in the case of the T2730 model; and up to 200 cc/min in the case of the TT2710.

These new models also use BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) wireless connection to communicate with other ForTest devices, smart phones, tablets, and PCs, in order to use advanced functions. The atmospheric pressure value and room temperature can also be viewed on the screen.

To verify that the settings of the selected program are correct on a testing device with these two accessories, it’s sufficient to use a good part and connect it to the device and to the calibrator using a micrometric valve.

After the test has been completed, the result is obtained by checking that both the calibrator and the device show similar measurements or that any differences are within a predefined range.

The testing described above can be carried out rapidly and safely by quality control operators in order to make the process as immediate as possible, with no waste of time.

In conclusion, ForTest offers its clients these two state-of-the-art devices in order to give them the benefit of more autonomy and ease of use during such delicate and important checks as those on the parameters set in an equipment testing program.

About ForTest:

ForTest is a prominent company based in Modena, in the heart of Italy’s “Motor Valley” (its offices are located in the area in which Maserati was previously based), and it owes its success to competence, passion, and the high quality standards it sets itself.The company has been designing and producing air leak testing and flow testing equipment for over 30 years.

