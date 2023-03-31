Revolutionizing Motorcycle Safety: The Rise of Motorcycles Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Motorcycle ADAS Market

The Motorcycle ADAS market is segmented basis of propulsion, component, system, sales channel, price range, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motorcycle ADAS has the potential to revolutionize motorcycle safety. By providing riders with advanced safety technologies, motorcycle ADAS can help prevent accidents, increase rider comfort, and improve handling. However, there are still some challenges and limitations that need to be addressed. Despite these challenges, motorcycle ADAS is a promising technology that could make riding a motorcycle safer and more enjoyable for riders.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Motorcycle ADAS Market," The motorcycle adas market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $3.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle ADAS market, such as increase in demand from customers for technologically advanced motorbikes, surge in number of road accidents, and rise in demand for advanced motorcycles. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector has witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry, which in turn, is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the global motorcycle ADAS market.

Benefits of Motorcycle ADAS:

Enhanced Safety: The primary benefit of motorcycle ADAS is that it enhances rider safety. By providing riders with features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning, motorcycle ADAS can help prevent accidents before they happen.

Increased Comfort: Another benefit of motorcycle ADAS is that it can increase rider comfort. Features such as adaptive cruise control and electronic stability control can make riding smoother and more enjoyable.

Improved Handling: Motorcycle ADAS can also improve handling. Technologies such as traction control and ABS can help riders maintain control in difficult riding conditions.

Reduced Insurance Costs: Finally, motorcycle ADAS can potentially reduce insurance costs. By making motorcycles safer, insurance companies may be willing to offer lower premiums to riders with motorcycles equipped with ADAS.

The ABS segment serves as the top investment pocket for investors to capitalize in the near future and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment in the global market, owing to increase in demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced ADAS and safety features in developing countries.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The increase in vehicle production and surge in demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced ADAS application in Asia-Pacific drives the growth of motorcycle ADAS market in the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By propulsion, the Electric segment is expected to register a significant motorcycle ADAS industry growth during the forecast period.

By component, the sensors segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

By system, the ABS segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

By Sales Channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

By price range, the medium segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle ADAS market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in this motorcycle ADAS market are Brakes India Private Limited, BMW, BWI Group, Continental AG, D. Gubellini and C. Sas., Ducati Motor Holding S.P.A, Garmin Ltd., Hasqvarna Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., KTM AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, TVS motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Valeo, YAMAHA Motor Co., ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

