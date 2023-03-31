FUSION OF SCIENCE AND THEOLOGY

An interesting read on carbon dating and biblical facts that is sure to bewilder the minds of both scientists and devouts alike
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a common goal of science and theology to make sense of a world filled with disarray. With the constantly evolving world, and so many new advancements and developments, facts are constantly changing. One minute things are facts and the next, they are proven false. New discoveries provide new insights into various aspects of how the world works, giving rise to new principles and laws.
David D. Moon, the author of Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball, writes a captivating read that deepens the understanding of theological stories and events written in the Bible. It provides a new perspective on events such as the Great Flood, as well as insights from previous research to develop novel methods of energy production. Creating a bridge between quantum physics and biblical facts that is sure to encourage interest and inspire brilliant minds. It helps paint an image of a futuristic world in which multiple and diverse sources of energy are utilized.
Penned from the mind of a well-versed physical scientist, with an affinity to cold fusion, emerges a discussion of a topic that has been a spectacle of numerous controversy for many years. Written in a manner that doesn’t require any base knowledge of the topic and is understandable to non-scientist, Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball is a detailed book that is well-elaborated with applicable and specific justifications for concepts introduced.
Get ready for a mind-bending book that will surely pique the interest of curious minds. Grab a copy now on Amazon and all other online bookstores.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.