FUSION OF SCIENCE AND THEOLOGY

Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball

An interesting read on carbon dating and biblical facts that is sure to bewilder the minds of both scientists and devouts alike

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a common goal of science and theology to make sense of a world filled with disarray. With the constantly evolving world, and so many new advancements and developments, facts are constantly changing. One minute things are facts and the next, they are proven false. New discoveries provide new insights into various aspects of how the world works, giving rise to new principles and laws.

David D. Moon, the author of Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball, writes a captivating read that deepens the understanding of theological stories and events written in the Bible. It provides a new perspective on events such as the Great Flood, as well as insights from previous research to develop novel methods of energy production. Creating a bridge between quantum physics and biblical facts that is sure to encourage interest and inspire brilliant minds. It helps paint an image of a futuristic world in which multiple and diverse sources of energy are utilized.

Penned from the mind of a well-versed physical scientist, with an affinity to cold fusion, emerges a discussion of a topic that has been a spectacle of numerous controversy for many years. Written in a manner that doesn’t require any base knowledge of the topic and is understandable to non-scientist, Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball is a detailed book that is well-elaborated with applicable and specific justifications for concepts introduced.

