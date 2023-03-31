Rose Bowl Water Polo Club Wins DEI Award
Rose Bowl Water Polo Club, was honored with the USA Water Polo's Coastal Zone Brenda Villa DEI Award.
We strive to create a safe and welcoming environment for all athletes, and this award is a testament to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Water Polo announced the 2022 Zone Award Winners on March 28, recognizing the contributions of individuals and clubs from all across the country in the sport of water polo. Among the award winners was the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s Water Polo Club (RBWP), which was honored with the Coastal Zone Brenda Villa DEI Award.
— Mike Gonzales, Rose Bowl Water Polo Head Coach
The Coastal Zone Brenda Villa DEI Award is presented to a club or organization that has made significant contributions to the sport of water polo by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. To promote the sport to youth participants in the greater Pasadena community, RBWP partnered with John Muir High School in conducting joint practice clinics and scrimmages for participants ages 8-13 at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. The Rose Bowl Water Polo Club was recognized for its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all athletes, regardless of race, gender, or ability.
"We are honored to receive the Coastal Zone Brenda Villa DEI Award," said Rose Bowl Water Polo Club Head Coach, Mike Gonzales. "We strive to create a safe and welcoming environment for all athletes, and this award is a testament to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are thankful to have the support of our booster club and families in this endeavor."
The Brenda Villa award is named after one of the well-known names in the sport. The longtime captain of the USA Water Polo Women's National Team, Villa took part in four Olympic Games winning a medal every time. A native of Commerce, California, Villa first played high school water polo with boys before girls programs were available. She has stayed close to the sport taking on governance roles within the Women's Sports Foundation and UANA in addition to a spot on the USA Water Polo Board of Directors. She co-founded the non-profit, Project 2020, an organization that gives aquatic opportunities to youths in under-served areas.
Since its inception, the RBAC’s Rose Bowl Water Polo Club has provided water polo instruction and competitive opportunities to athletes of all ages and abilities. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all athletes and community members and is proud to be recognized for its efforts.
Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 626-564-0330
vroberts@rosebowlaquatics.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other