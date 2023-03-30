Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,073 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Honors Texas Rangers Bicentennial At MLB Opening Day

March 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers division within the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball (MLB) team's 2023 opening day first pitch ceremony at Globe Life Field in Arlington. 

"Since brave pioneers first settled the Old West, the Texas Rangers have been a hallmark of the story of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "From crime scene specialists to subject matter and cold case experts, the Texas Rangers play a pivotal role in bringing justice for Texans today, as they have for two centuries. The Texas Rangers continue to have a tremendous impact on our communities, and I am proud to join their namesake baseball team today as we honor their integral role in establishing the Texas legend."

The Governor was honored to be joined at the first pitch ceremony by former U.S. President George W. Bush, former Texas Rangers Pitcher and Team President Nolan Ryan, former Texas Rangers Catcher Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez, and DPS Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin, who threw the first pitch.

Established in 1823, the Texas Rangers is a major division within DPS, with lead investigative responsibility for major violent crimes, unsolved violent crimes, serial criminals, public corruption, public integrity offenses, and officer-involved shootings. The division is also responsible for the state's border security operations program and DPS tactical operations.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Honors Texas Rangers Bicentennial At MLB Opening Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more