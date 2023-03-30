Access Control Systems Expands and Rebrands as Guardian Access Solutions as Part of Increased Service Offerings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Control Systems, LLC (ACS), a Tennessee-based business that previously acquired Access Security Parking Integrated Solutions, LLC (ASPIS) of Georgia and Access Control Technologies, Inc. (ACT) of Florida, is rebranding as Guardian Access Solutions in light of this regional expansion and evolution of its suite of service offerings.

As Guardian Access Solutions, the business offers the most comprehensive and integrated suite of access control solutions available in the Southeast including custom gate systems; efficient, reliable, and secure parking systems; commercial overhead doors; access control and video surveillance systems and more.

With a combined thirty-five years of experience, the companies now under the banner of Guardian Access Solutions have been leaders in high-end residential, industrial, and commercial security and access systems. Guardian Access Solutions is committed to working with only the best product and technology providers to ensure that its customers serving their communities can do so confidently. This customer base is comprised of residential and commercial properties, hospitals, schools and universities, industrial, distribution and manufacturing complexes, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality facilities, along with airports and other transportation hubs. Guardian Access Solutions is committed to ensuring that these private and public systems always have the very best in security and property access control solutions.

With headquarters in Nashville, TN, and offices in three states, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida, Guardian Access Solutions services the entire southeast including Kentucky, Alabama, the Carolinas, and other areas as a system integrator, installer and certified service provider. All the product reliability, friendly service, and expertise customers have come to expect from ACS, ASPIS, and ACT will still be available under Guardian Access Solutions.

More information about Guardian Access Solutions can be found by visiting guardianaccess.com.

About Guardian Access Solutions:

Founded in 1987 with a focus on automated gates and parking revenue control systems, Access Control Systems, LLC d/b/a Guardian Access Solutions evolved organically and through a series of acquisitions, including the acquisitions of ASPIS and ACT, to better serve its customers' needs. The combined powerhouse of these once separate companies expands Guardian Access Solutions' ability to provide services to its customers across the southeast. We are better together. Guardian Access Solutions now offers custom gate design and installation, access control systems and installation, video surveillance installation, commercial overhead door systems, and maintenance and repair to the services we provide.

